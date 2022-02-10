The dilemmas Ryan Lowe has following Preston North End’s 0-0 draw v Huddersfield

Despite having the lions share of chances at Deepdale on Wednesday night, Preston North End could not secure a victory against Huddersfield Town to move themselves closer to the play-off race.

The Lilywhites extended their unbeaten run to five matches but they should have really secured back-to-back wins following their victory over Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Carlos Corberan’s Terriers were resolute and defended well for the most part but PNE had chances to break them down but ultimately they were all spurned.

Penalty shouts aside, Lee Nicholls in-between the sticks for the away side was tested a few times by the likes of Emil Riis and Cameron Archer but neither could find the breakthrough.

Let’s look at two dilemmas that PNE boss Ryan Lowe has on his hands following the stalemate with a clash against Peterborough United coming up at the weekend.

Who replaces Cunningham?

When Greg Cunningham returned to Preston North End last January, there was always the thought that his past injuries would need to be managed carefully.

The Irishman has always had his issues and even after his comeback in 2021 he spent at least a month out last season with an injury.

Things had been going fine this season though – the left back had breaks out of the team but that was merely due to Frankie McAvoy not selecting him earlier in the campaign.

Cunningham has started seven of Lowe’s first 10 league matches in charge but last night could be his last potentially for a while after he pulled up just after the half-hour mark at Deepdale.

He will get a calf injury scanned but it will almost certainly mean that the trip to Peterborough on Saturday will come far too soon.

Josh Earl is the natural replacement for Cunningham at wing back but could Lowe spring a surprise? Andrew Hughes is always bombing forward as an overlapping centre back and his attacking presence could perhaps be utilised there, allowing Bambo Diaby to potentially have a debut in a back three.

Riis to start on Saturday?

There was perhaps a bit of surprise when the line-ups emerged last night to see North End’s 16-goal top scorer Emil Riis amongst the substitutes.

However when you look deeper into it, the Dane had started every league game since the win over Swansea City in late August, so he was due a rest at some point.

As it turned out, Riis had picked up a knock in training which meant that Ched Evans started ahead of him, but when he arrived on the pitch in the second half in place of the Welshman he showed a real liveliness and a desire to make things happen.

He could have won two penalties in the end but he couldn’t add to his goal tally for the campaign – if fit though he’s surely a sure-fire starter at the Abax Stadium at the weekend.