The dilemmas Paul Heckingbottom has following Sheffield United’s 2-0 win v West Brom

Sheffield United picked up another victory last night and moved within a point of the play-off places after beating West Brom 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp was, once again, Sheffield United’s hero, scoring a goal in either half to secure the points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

It’s now four wins on the spin and, as mentioned, Sheffield United are closing in on the top-six.

Despite that, there are still a couple of dilemmas for Heckingbottom as he bids to oversee the final stages of Sheffield United’s surge for the play-offs.

Too much reliance on Sharp?

This feels like a weird thing to write about as Sharp continues to roll the years back in-front of goal with five in his last five, two of which came last night.

However, Heckingbottom has lost Rhian Brewster to a season-ending hamstring injury, whilst David McGoldrick also hobbled out of yesterday’s win with a thigh injury.

Combined with Lys Mousset and Oli Burke moving on, Sheffield United have little cover behind Sharp.

Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison are, of course, options, but the latter didn’t even make the matchday squad last night, whilst McBurnie was only introduced when McGoldrick made way.

Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White could be used to support Sharp in a 3-4-2-1 system, but they’ll have to chip in with goals to support the 36-year-old further.

Simply, if Sheffield United are to maintain this form, they need someone to do the business when Sharp isn’t. That’s going to be playing on Heckingbottom’s mind.

Getting Baldock and Bogle into the same team

Few will pick fault with Jayden Bogle’s continued selection at right wing-back, with the former Derby County ace playing well and contributing plenty on the right.

Last night, he started on the right ahead of long-serving George Baldock, who instead slotted into the side on the left.

Despite an awkward, unbalanced look to Sheffield United’s line-up pre-match, it worked well for Heckingbottom, with Baldock having an influence at both ends of the field.

He denied Grady Diangana what would’ve been an equaliser in the first-half, moments after he had teed up Billy Sharp’s first goal.

There’s Enda Stevens still floating around Sheffield United’s squad, as well as Rhys Norrington-Davies, who was on the bench last night.

Heckingbottom isn’t without options at left wing-back, even though he shoehorned Baldock into that role last night.

Moving forwards, he has the dilemma of getting the balance right at wing-back.