The dilemmas Nigel Adkins faces at Charlton Athletic following last night’s win v Lincoln City

Charlton Athletic are taking the play-off battle to the wire in Sky Bet League One after a fine 3-1 win over Lincoln City at The Valley on Tuesday night.

The Addicks have relinquished control in the top six race with a couple of draws in recent matches so will need Portsmouth and Oxford United to do them favours and slip up this Sunday on the final day of the regular season.

The Addicks, meanwhile, take on Hull City who are already promoted and will be looking to end this season on a high.

What dilemmas does Adkins face after last night’s win, then? We take a look at a couple…

Forster-Caskey injury

Forster-Caskey has had a good season for Charlton but picked up an injury last night and had to come off – it remains to be seen whether he is going to be available for the final game of the regular campaign.

The Addicks saw Albie Morgan come on for him and do a decent job so that might be the route Adkins looks to go down again this weekend if JFC is missing.

Certainly, though, it will be a miss not having the midfielder’s technical ability on the ball against the Tigers if he’s not available.

Chuks Aneke to start?

Aneke had a superb impact when he came on last night and helped the Addicks to a convincing win but Adkins opted to take him off again before the final whistle as he said he wanted to prevent the forward getting a red card.

Indeed, Aneke’s performance before that will have posed a question over whether he should start this weekend against Hull and we’ll have to see what Adkins decides to do.