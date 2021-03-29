The dilemmas facing Wayne Rooney at Derby County ahead of Luton on Good Friday

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County will be seeking to get back to winning ways at home to Luton Town on Good Friday, with the Rams having fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City in their last league outing.

That result leaves the club sitting just five points above Rotherham United and subsequently the relegation zone at the time of writing, meaning that there is still a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the season in order to avoid an unthinkable relegation to League One.

With games to come against a lot of the sides around them in the league standings, their future is still very much in their hands, although Rooney will be desperate for his side to secure safety at the earliest opportunity in order to avoid being dragged into the mire further down the line.

Here, we take a look at the TWO dilemmas that the Derby boss is facing ahead of the Luton Town game…

Lee Gregory in from the start?

The Stoke City loanee was ineligible to play against his parent club last time out and will be raring to get back out on the pitch when the Hatters come to Pride Park later this week.

He played a key role in his side’s recent home draw to Brentford and has shown glimpses of the player we saw at Millwall a few years back.

With two goals in five starts, he is certainly showing that he can still cut it at Championship level and as a result Rooney could turn to the 32-year-old.

He offers something different to that of Colin Kazim-Richards and would give the Luton backline something different to think about if he started on his own up top or in a two.

Max Bird back in?

The Rams arguably missed Bird’s ball winning ability and dynamism during the first period against Stoke and it was no surprise to see him come on just after the hour mark.

Luton are a side who attempt to dominate possession of the ball and as a result of this Rooney may wish to re-establish the midfielder partnership of Graeme Shinnie and Bird to combat this.

Now is the time for the midfielder to become a regular in the side after being in and out for much of the campaign and showing some faith in him for this upcoming game could be the boost he needs to really kick on.

It’s easy to forget he is still only 20-years-old but surely the Rams’ boss must have realised that they are better side with him in the team by now.