The dilemmas facing Steve Morison this summer transfer window at Cardiff City

Cardiff City‘s 2021/22 campaign was no doubt a disappointment.

With the club having finished eighth in 2020/21, there was optimism that the Bluebirds could kick on and challenge for a play-off place this season.

Instead, though, Cardiff City plummeted in the table, ending the season sitting 18th in the final Championship standings.

The future is looking bright despite this, though, with a number of young players having been used and starring under Steve Morison.

As a result, the club will be looking to kick on and climb back up the table in 2022/23, however, Morison has a summer transfer window to navigate first.

Here, we’ve picked out a few transfer dilemmas facing the Bluebirds’ boss as the window nears.

Cody Drameh replacement

One dilemma Morison is certainly facing is having to replace Cody Drameh at left-back.

Drameh joined the Bluebirds on loan from Leeds United midway through the season and was an outstanding success in the Welsh capital.

The 20-year-old showed real ability in his 22 Championship appearances, and if Morison can not get him back to the club once more this summer, he certainly faces a tough job in replacing him with the same level of quality going into next campaign.

Josh Laurent alternatives

Another dilemma that Steve Morison potentially faces ahead of the transfer window is finding an alternative to Josh Laurent.

It has been reported that the Bluebirds are interested in the Reading midfielder this summer, with his Royals contract due to expire next month.

However, last week it emerged that Laurent had been offered a new deal by his current club.

It remains to be seen whether or not he agrees fresh terms in Berkshire, but if he does, it certainly poses a dilemma to Steve Morison in the sense that he would need to find an alternative midfield target.

Pursue Gareth Bale

Last but not least, another transfer dilemma Steve Morison is facing this summer is whether or not to try and turn the transfer rumours swirling around Gareth Bale moving to the Welsh capital into reality.

Bale is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, and there have been rumours that he could join Cardiff City in order to stay fit ahead of Wales potentially competing at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Morison has conceded it would be a no-brainer to sign him if Bale picked up the phone and said he wanted to join, but should he pursue a deal himself?

That is something the 38-year-old must ponder as the summer transfer window approaches.