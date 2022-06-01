The dilemmas facing Russell Martin this summer transfer window at Swansea City

Swansea City showed a lot of promise in patches in 2021/22 as Russell Martin embedded his possession based style of play into the squad.

The Swans did not hit the heights of 2019/20 and 2020/21, but that was not to be expected considering the players that they lost last summer.

A historic double over Cardiff City was completed to endear Martin to the supporters and they seem in good shape to kick on from their 15th placed finish.

The Swans finished the season strongly and it has been clear to see the potential the group has when fully firing.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas facing Martin this summer window…

Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe had an outstanding debut season with the Swans after arriving from PSV last summer.

The 22-year-old managed 30 goal contributions in all competitions and will certainly have caught the eye of clubs in higher places.

The Dutchman has two years remaining on his contract in South Wales, but the types of goals he was scoring could make it difficult to deter interest from deep-pocketed clubs.

His link-up play with Michael Obafemi was also growing nicely towards the back end of the campaign.

Budget

Martin’s transfer budget will not be what it has been in previous years at Swansea.

Clubs enter a very difficult financial climate after parachute payments run out and the Swans must be clever this summer, as they edge towards their fifth season since relegation from the Premier League.

A Piroe sale could increase their funds to replenish the squad, but on the whole, it is very unlikely that they will be competing towards the top end of the division financially.

Transition period

Swansea started the season slowly as the players took some time to adjust to Martin’s bold and ambitious methods.

If this is the case again, with a host of new signings, then the club may start slowly once again which would put a cap on where they can end up finishing the season.

Martin joined the club very close to the league season kicking off in 2021, with a substantial pre-season under his belt, this scenario should be avoided.