The dilemmas facing Rob Edwards this summer transfer window at Watford

Watford had a poor season this year which saw them get relegated to the Championship.

However, following the departure of Roy Hodgson and then the appointment of Rob Edwards as manager, fans will be hoping they will be in for a season with more success next year.

Edwards has done a fantastic job with Forest Green Rovers and this year his side achieved promotion to League One after performing well throughout the year.

Whether the partnership will work is yet to be seen but the new boss will be keen to get some good work done over summer to take his side into the upcoming campaign in a strong position.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the dilemmas facing Rob Edwards this summer.

Phillip Zinckernagel

Zinkernagel has been on loan with Nottingham Forest this season and has done well in the side that secured promotion to the top flight making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring seven goals.

As a result, Forest are likely keen to want him this summer on a permanent transfer and possibly even more so when it’s been reported by the Daily Mirror that they would only have to play £2million.

However, it will be up to Rob Edwards to decide whether he has a space in his side next season. Having proved himself at Championship level this season, it could be smart for Edwards to choose to keep him in his squad especially as he comes out of a side that have just achieved what Watford are looking to do next season too.

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr had a good season in the Premier League making 22 appearances contributing five goals and two assists this season.

The Hornets would no doubt be keen to keep him in the side to help them push on next season as they look for promotion back to the top flight but given he has been linked to Crystal Palace and Everton, it looks as though Edwards will have to cope without him next season.

It would make sense for Watford to take an offer for him especially as the player will want to be back in the Premier League himself.

However, at the same time, Edwards will have to start considering options for a possible replacement for him next season.

Joao Pedro

Youngster Joao Pedro has been a bright spark in Watford’s team this season making 28 appearances and scoring three goals.

According to 90min, Benfica are considering a move for the 20-year-old although Watford owner Gino Pozzo has said he has no intention of letting the player go this summer.

Although this should therefore seem like a straightforward no for the Hornets, given Benfica have a decent amount of money, the club may need to now decide whether he is worth keeping hold of for his promise to come or whether it’s best to cash in on the forward giving them money to reinvest.