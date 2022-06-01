The dilemmas facing Paul Ince this summer transfer window at Reading

Reading managed to avoid relegation from the Championship this season despite off-field problems plaguing the club.

A six-point deduction penalty was overcome as the team finished four points clear of the bottom three and in 21st in the table.

Paul Ince took over the squad midway through the season, with the team looking incapable of avoiding the drop.

But a turnaround in form saw the Royals maintain their place in the second division for another 12 months.

However, that escape highlights the work needed at the Madejski Stadium to avoid another relegation scrap next season.

Here are the dilemmas facing Ince this summer transfer window at Reading…

Replacing John Swift

John Swift has departed Reading this summer on a free transfer, with a move to West Brom having been confirmed since his exit.

With the midfielder gone from the club, he leaves a huge hole in the squad.

His goals and assists were crucial to the team surviving in the Championship last season, earning 24 goal contributions for a side that scored 54 in the entire campaign.

The 26-year old was a hugely important figure in the team and will need replacing, otherwise the team will struggle massively for goals.

Tom Holmes’ future

Holmes has been linked with a move away from Reading this summer, with Nottingham Forest reportedly interested in the defender.

The 22-year old has been impressive in his two seasons in the first team and it would come as a blow if he were to leave.

Ince will have to weigh up his importance to the club going forward and how much it would take for the Royals to be persuaded to sell.

The financial situation at the Madejski means the club likely won’t have the bargaining leverage that they otherwise would hope for in this situation.

Cashing-in on Lucas Joao

It was exclusively revealed by this website that the likes of Middlesbrough, Burnley and Nottingham Forest are all interested in making a move for Joao.

His 10 goals and three assists this season were very important to the side, as the 28-year old showed again that he has the talent to compete at this level.

Again, it will be difficult to negotiate too high of a price for the player due to the financial constraints at the club.

But Ince will need to work with the recruitment team to best judge the player’s market value going into this summer to best maximise what the club can earn in a potential sale.