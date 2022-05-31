The dilemmas facing Neil Critchley this summer transfer window at Blackpool

The 2021/22 ended up being a rather successful one for Blackpool FC.

Following promotion from League One during the 2020/21 campaign, the Tangerines impressed in their first season back in the Championship.

Neil Critchley’s side did well to re-establish themselves in the second-tier, eventually finishing 16th in the final standings.

While that is something they will be looking to build on next season, there are some issues around Bloomfield Road that will have to be dealt over the course of the summer transfer window, if they are to have a chance of competing again in 2022/23.

Which club did Blackpool sell each of these 23 players to in the last decade?

1 of 23 MATT PHILLIPS QPR WEST BROM

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas that Critchley will have to deal with at Blackpool, over the course of the summer market.

Josh Bowler’s future

Josh Bowler emerged as one of the standout performers for Blackpool over the course of the season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the club.

That is something that attracted plenty of interest in the 23-year-old, and Football League World understands that promoted duo Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are both set to reignite their interest in the winger this summer.

While Blackpool have triggered the option to extend Bowler’s contract by a further 12 months, this could still be their last chance to receive a fee for him, while the chance of a move to the Premier League would surely appeal to the player himself. As a result, Critchley could have a battle on his hands to retain the services of one of his most important squad members.

New goalkeeper search

One position where it seems there could be a rather significant overhaul for Blackpool over the course of the summer, is in goal.

Both Chris Maxwell and Dan Grimshaw have been the subject of speculation linking them with a move away from Bloomfield Road recently, meaning the Tangerines may have to find more than one new ‘keeper once the market opens.

That is something that would take time for the Seasiders when they need to add in other positions as well, and with plenty of other clubs also in need of options between the posts, finding the right one might not be easy for Blackpool.