The dilemmas facing Mark Kennedy this summer transfer window at Lincoln City

Lincoln City have to find a way to get back up towards the top end of the League One table next season, having dropped dangerously near to the relegation zone in 2021-21 – losing manager Michael Appleton in the process.

It wasn’t that long ago that the club were on the brink of a promotion to the Championship, an achievement that would have been extraordinary for everyone involved at the club.

They couldn’t quite get there and it led to a sharp decline in form this campaign.

Mark Kennedy, who was previously Lee Bowyer’s assistant at Birmingham City is now tasked with getting the team back on track and sorting the side to his liking.

What then, are some of the dilemmas facing the boss over the summer?

Who can they add in attack?

One area that Lincoln will need to look at improving during the offseason is in their forward line.

Their highest scorer was Anthony Scully with 11 goals, and if they can keep hold of the player and give him more service, then they would likely not struggle to hit the back of the net with the 22-year-old involved.

However, there has been plenty of interest in his services in the past and if a team higher up the pyramid comes in with an offer, then he could be tempted to leave.

Add in the fact that their second-highest scoring striker in John Marquis could be set to leave the club, it doesn’t leave them many other options beyond Scully if they keep him.

Tom Hopper managed just two league goals, Hakeeb Adelakun had the same total and beyond that, they’re really struggling.

Kennedy then needs to add some more forwards to his squad – and the dilemma for him is where to look, who is affordable and who can hit the back of the net in League One?

Where does the squad need more additions – and what kind?

Mark Kennedy has the chance now to have a full offseason and mould the team into his image.

He’ll probably have a set idea of how he wants his team to setup too and what players he will need to achieve that goal.

That likely means a summer of upheaval and a sort out of squad members where he can. Considering that Lincoln have a relatively modest budget though, he will have to be smart with his recruitment and sales.

The dilemma for Kennedy here then is where he feels players are expendable and can be sold on? Once he has figured that out and put the players up for sale, he can think about fresh faces coming in.

Then it begs another question of who he should bring in and who is affordable? There’s plenty to think about for the new boss.