The dilemmas facing Liam Manning this summer transfer window at MK Dons

MK Dons will have a difficult summer ahead following their failure to gain promotion out of League One.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign for Liam Manning’s side, having been defeated by Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

That was despite coming third in the table and earning an impressive 89-points from 46 games.

It will be another fiercely competitive season in the third tier during the next 12 months, meaning Manning’s side will have to stay sharply focused to compete for promotion once again.

Following up such a successful campaign by matching that points tally will be a difficult task.

But the club did receive a boost with Manning committing to the Dons by choosing to remain instead of leaving for a job such as QPR.

Here are the dilemmas facing the 36-year old this summer transfer window…

Targeting loan moves again

Conor Coventry and Troy Parrott were brought into the team from the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Both had successful stints at the club, combining for a total 61 league appearances this campaign.

Parrott contributed eight goals and seven assists and played a crucial role in the team’s promotion challenge.

Coventry impressively asserted himself as a key player to the team’s midfield when he arrived in January.

The ultimate MK Dons end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 1. Which Premier League club beat MK Dons 3-1 in pre-season? Arsenal West Ham Crystal Palace Tottenham

The pair showed the value of bringing in young, exciting talent from top Premier League sides and giving them opportunities in senior football.

The big question will be whether the club feels they can continue to exploit this area of the transfer market to gain an edge over their rivals.

It is unlikely the two Irishmen will be available due to how well they performed for the club, but there are other talents plying their trade at youth level and looking for their chance in a first team squad.

MK Dons have shown they can give that chance, which should also help the club attract this kind of talent.

Scott Twine’s future

The forward had an excellent season for the League One side, scoring 20 goals in the third division.

Twine added 13 assists to produce 33 goal contributions to the side overall, which has undoubtedly caught the attention of Championship sides.

Five clubs were linked with a race to sign the 22-year old, which could raise his price tag if MK Dons can induce a bidding war for his services.

If Twine did leave it would come as a big blow to their promotion chances, but it is clear he should be competing in the second tier so they will do well to keep a hold of him this summer.