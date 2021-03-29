The dilemmas facing Lee Johnson at Sunderland ahead of Oxford United clash on Good Friday

Sunderland are gearing up for a pivotal Easter weekend schedule.

The Black Cats are firmly in the mix to challenge for automatic promotion but face a massive few weeks as they look to secure a spot in the top two for the end of the season.

With Lee Johnson’s side looking to get out of League One at the third attempt there’s plenty at stake going into the weekend.

Sunderland are in wonderful form but will need to keep on winning matches if they’re to break into the top two with Hull City and Peterborough United currently occupying their spots.

Oxford United will be visiting the Stadium Of Light on Good Friday and these are some of the dilemmas that Lee Johnson will be facing.

Jordan Jones to return?

The winger has been struggling with injury of late but could return for the weekend.

Jones has been a significant miss after really starting to make an impact in Lee Johnson’s side, but thankfully Sunderland have been able to cope with players like Lynden Gooch stepping up and slotting into that role.

However with some tough matches coming up I’m sure that Johnson will be praying that Jones is available as he has the capability to come up with a moment of magic that could prove to be so crucial in the promotion race.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The midfield conundrum

Sunderland have rotated in central midfield during recent weeks – something that has hinted that Lee Johnson doesn’t know his best formula in the middle of the park.

While Max Power slotted in at right-back at the weekend it’s expected that he will return to the engine room, however it remains to be seen who will join him.

Josh Scowen, Grant Leadbitter and Carl Winchester all offer something different and so it’ll be interesting to see who Johnson turns to in a must-win clash with Oxford United.