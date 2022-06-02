The dilemmas facing Kieran McKenna this summer transfer window at Ipswich Town

Although their season may have gotten off to a slow start, Ipswich Town‘s form improved following Kieran McKenna’s December arrival from Manchester United, and in the end they were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys finished the season 11th in the league and 13 points adrift from the top six, although that probably isn’t reflective of just how much the team have improved under new management.

However, the pressure is certainly on for next season now with Ipswich having high aspirations, and the aim is to push towards the top of the table in the hope of gaining promotion to the Championship.

Therefore, it’s sure to be a big summer as McKenna looks at the recruitment which will allow his side to do so.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the dilemmas facing Kieran McKenna this summer transfer window, both when it comes to incomings and outgoings at Portman Road.

Joe Pigott

Ipswich signed Piggott last summer from AFC Wimbledon, and given he had scored 22 goals in all competitions, it looked like a strong signing.

However, this season has not gone to plan for the forward who has scored just two goals and only made 22 appearances.

It’s likely that McKenna will be looking to add to his attacking threat this summer, having already signed Freddie Ladapo, meaning the 28-year-old would likely fall further down the pecking order.

With Pigott under contract until 2024, Ipswich are not free to just release him, but the head coach will have to make a decision on his future during pre-season.

It’s clear that Pigott knows where the goal is and can be a great asset to a side if he reaches his full potential but hasn’t managed to do that.

Therefore, is he worth taking a risk on keeping at the club, or will McKenna see it as best to move him along now?

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson joined the Tractor Boys on loan in January from Bristol City following a break down in relationship with Nigel Pearson at his parent club.

The 23-year-old did a decent job at Portman Road, scoring twice in 17 games and, with Bakinson clearly having no future at Ashton Gate, McKenna will have to choose whether or not to make the move permanent this summer.

Whilst he did well, his form wasn’t astounding, but at such a young age still, he has the time to develop into an even better player, meaning the Ipswich boss will have to line-up what his priorities are and whether he’s purely focused on success now or if he’s keeping an eye on future potential too.

Tyreece Simpson

The 20-year-old has made the club aware that he does not want to stay put at Portman Road this summer – although the Tractor Boys have triggered the one-year extension on his contract in order to protect themselves and ensure they don’t lose a player without gaining anything for his value.

Barnsley, Luton Town and Peterborough United are all said to be interested in the young striker, meaning the move he wants could still be on the cards this summer.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Ipswich boss tries to convince his player to stay and whether he can succeed in doing so.