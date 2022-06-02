The dilemmas facing Karl Robinson this summer transfer window at Oxford United

Oxford United will have been disappointed with the ending to their 2021/22 campaign.

Coming agonisingly close to a play-off place, the club finished the season sitting 8th in League One.

That marked a regression for the U’s, given that they had achieve a top six spot the previous two seasons.

Indeed, boss Karl Robinson has plenty to ponder ahead of the summer, including what moves to make in the transfer market when it arrives.

Getting recruitment right could make a significant difference to the club’s fortunes moving forwards, and as such, it is an important few months ahead.

Here, we’ve picked out a couple of dilemmas facing Robinson ahead of what should be a busy summer.

Billy Bodin’s contract

Undoubtedly, one of the big dilemmas facing Karl Robinson this summer revolves around the future of winger Billy Bodin.

Bodin’s contract is due to expire this summer, but the 30-year-old showed just what an asset he can be for the U’s in the second half of the campaign.

Bodin netted six times and registered five assists in 21 League One outings in 2021/22 and the club have offered him a deal to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Whether or not Bodin signs remains to be seen, and if he doesn’t, it leaves Robinson needing to replace a player that contributed 11 direct goal contributions in very limited minutes. Not an easy task at all.

Alex Gorrin’s contract

It is a similar situation that Robinson faces when it comes to Alex Gorrin’s contract, too.

His deal at the Kassam Stadium is also due to expire this summer, and Oxford have made him an offer to extend his stay.

Gorrin made just 13 League One appearances in 2021/22, but that was due to a knee injury cutting his season short in November.

The 28-year-old has shown he is a good operator at this level of football and as such, he is well worth keeping around for the U’s.

Like Bodin, if he rejects a new contract and departs the club, Robinson faces a big dilemma in the transfer market this summer to replace him.