The dilemmas facing Gareth Ainsworth ahead of Wycombe Wanderers taking on Sunderland in the League One play-off final

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to upset the odds and get back to the Championship at the first time of asking when they face Sunderland in the League One play-off final this afternoon, a remarkable achievement considering the strength of other sides in the third-tier this season.

Although they had benefitted from playing at a higher level than most in the division during the 2020/21 campaign, even they might be surprised they have reached this stage because of the fact they continued to work within a limited budget.

Earlier in the campaign, it didn’t look as though they were certain to reach the top six and even on the final day, they could have missed out, so securing that play-off place was a major achievement in itself.

To then go on and beat MK Dons, who could perhaps count themselves unlucky not to have achieved automatic promotion, was a major statement of intent by Gareth Ainsworth’s men who have proved doubters wrong up to this point.

Previously having play-off winning experience under their belt from 2020, they will be hoping to repeat this achievement today. This time, they will have the chance to do it in front of their supporters against a Sunderland side that will fancy their chances of coming out on top in the English capital.

Looking ahead to this afternoon’s tie, we discuss some of the dilemmas facing the Chairboys’ boss.

A switch to a back three on the agenda?

Although they have operated with a back four consistently, some would argue playing three centre-backs enable them to deal with the threat of Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead if both start up top.

Even if they remain in their current 4-2-3-1 formation, having one central defender each focused on Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke could be wise, with a back five potentially helping to nullify the wingers’ attacking threat.

It was Clarke’s endeavour and delivery on the left-hand side that played a crucial part in their equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, so focusing on this threat from out wide may help to frustrate their opponents.

At the same time though, changing their current system may not make sense after experiencing success with their 4-2-3-1 against MK Dons.

How much pressure should they be prepared to soak up?

Because the Black Cats will have more supporters at Wembley than their opponents, some would argue that’s a big advantage for Alex Neil’s side.

However, they may start to become frustrated if Wycombe sit back and they can’t make the breakthrough because of that – and that frustration will only grow further from an expectant group of supporters the longer the game is tied.

There is also the case that Wycombe should look to press forward and get an early goal, something that may unsettle the Black Cats’ fans more than anything else, so Wycombe need to try and make the atmosphere for their opponents as awkward as possible.

This is why their approach to the game needs to be considered very carefully – because a plan to push forward could be costly if the likes of Clarke and Roberts can exploit spaces in behind.

But sitting back will invite more pressure and you feel it would only be a matter of time before Sunderland broke the deadlock.

How does he approach the game psychologically?

Considering how much is at stake in this match, the mental side of their game will be extremely important.

Does the underdog tag suit the Chairboys? Perhaps so – but if Ainsworth reinforces that they are the outsiders to win this game – will it negatively impact his players with the need for the Buckinghamshire side to approach this game with confidence?

Many people are expecting the Black Cats to secure their return to the second tier and this could be the fuel needed for Wycombe to upset the odds – but they arguably need to be hyped up as much as possible as they face the unenviable task of playing in front of tens of thousands of the Wearside club’s supporters.

Whether having the fewer number of supporters at Wembley will be disadvantageous remains to be seen – but confidence will be key and this is why their manager may remind them that they overcame an MK Dons side that were in the race for automatic promotion during the final day of the regular season.

With this, they will have the confidence that they can overcome Neil’s side – but they won’t be an easy opponent and this is why Ainsworth’s men must be careful not to underestimate them either.

It will be a tricky balance for the 49-year-old to strike when giving his pre-match team talk.