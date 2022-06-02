The dilemmas facing Danny Cowley this summer transfer window at Portsmouth

There is plenty for Danny Cowley to think about at Portsmouth heading into the summer transfer window.

A tenth place finish in League One last season meant the club fell short in their pursuit of a play-off place, missing out on the chance of a long-awaited promotion back to the Championship.

The pressure will no doubt be on Pompey to put that right in the 2022/23 season, and if they are to do that, the club will need a strong transfer window, to ensure they have the squad capable of competing for the top spots in the third-tier.

That comes with regards to both making the right signings, and keeping key players at Fratton Park beyond the end of the market.

Can you get 23/23 on this Portsmouth quiz?

1 of 23 Where do Portsmouth play their home games? St James' Park Home Park Vitality Stadium Fratton Park

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Portsmouth transfer dilemmas that Cowley will have to deal with over the course of this summer.

Replacing the loan players

The second half of the 2021/22 season in particular, saw Portsmouth benefit from the services of some of their on loan players.

Blackburn defender Hayden Carter and Leicester striker George Hirst both emerged as key players during temporary spells with Pompey, but have now returned to their parent clubs.

That leaves some significant voids in this Pompey side that Cowley will need to fill to maintain both an attacking threat and defensive solidity, meaning the pressure is on to either find other players who can make the same impact as the duo, or find a way to secure fresh deals for those two players.

Interest in Marcus Harness

Harness was again one of Portsmouth’s standout players last season, scoring 11 goals and six assists in 40 league games for Cowley’s side.

It was therefore no surprise to see the club take up their option to extend the winger’s contract until the summer of 2023, although there is reportedly still interest in Harness from Swansea, which will obviously be a concern for Cowley.

Given his contract situation, this could be Portsmouth’s last chance to receive a fee for Harness, who could well be tempted by the prospect of a move to the Championship. That could put Cowley and co. under pressure if a bid does come in, meaning it could be a nervous few months for Portsmouth with regards to Harness’ future.