Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

The dilemmas facing Charlton Athletic’s new manager in the upcoming summer transfer window

Published

8 seconds ago

on

The 2021-22 League One season ended over one month ago, but despite that, Charlton Athletic are still without a manager following Johnnie Jackson’s departure.

The ex-Addicks midfielder lasted just over six months from the time he first took temporary charge of the club, but after finishing in 13th position in the third tier, owner Thomas Sandgaard opted not to renew Jackson’s contract, which would have automatically extended if the club finished in the top eight.

Despite reports that Swindon Town head coach Ben Garner was closing in on the vacancy, Charlton have not announced his appointment yet, with things very much up in the air right now.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Charlton Athletic fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23

1. What postcode is The Valley in?

Whoever does land the job has a big summer on their hands trying to construct a Charlton squad capable of challenging for automatic promotion – here are some dilemma’s the individual in question has to consider in the coming months.

Sell or keep Stockley?

Soccer Football – League One – Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City – The Valley, London, Britain – May 4, 2021 Lincoln City’s Timothy Eyoma in action with Charlton Athletic’s Jayden Stockley Action Images/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Having scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, Jayden Stockley would be a must-keep in most worlds for Charlton Athletic.

However, a new manager may want to go in a different direction and may not want to rely on a striker whose best traits are in the air.

If that proves to be the case, then there may be a divisional rival willing to take Stockley off the Addicks’ hands, with Sheffield Wednesday linked with a swoop for the 28-year-old.

Some would argue it’d be foolish to even consider sanctioning a sale for Charlton’s talisman, but every player has their price.

Re-integrate Kirk?

Soccer Football – FA Cup Third Round – Charlton Athletic v Norwich City – The Valley, London, Britain – January 9, 2022 Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk and teammates react REUTERS/Tony Obrien

Charlie Kirk was an exciting addition to Charlton’s side last summer from Crewe Alexandra as he promised to add flair and creativity to the squad.

Following Jackson’s appointment though, there was no room for the 24-year-old in his winger-less formation, and an exit was secured, albeit temporarily, in the January transfer window.

Kirk headed up a level to Championship side Blackpool, where he assisted three goals in his nine league appearances.

The Seasiders do want to turn Kirk’s temporary move into a permanent one, but they are refusing to trigger the £500,000 option that was included in the loan deal, with no real funds to spend at Bloomfield Road this summer.

If it is Garner who arrives at The Valley, then Kirk could be given a reprieve as the coach favours a 4-3-3 formation with wide players utilised, so maybe in 2022-23 we could see the best of the tricky forward if he is re-integrated into the squad.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The dilemmas facing Charlton Athletic’s new manager in the upcoming summer transfer window

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: