The dilemmas facing Charlton Athletic’s new manager in the upcoming summer transfer window

The 2021-22 League One season ended over one month ago, but despite that, Charlton Athletic are still without a manager following Johnnie Jackson’s departure.

The ex-Addicks midfielder lasted just over six months from the time he first took temporary charge of the club, but after finishing in 13th position in the third tier, owner Thomas Sandgaard opted not to renew Jackson’s contract, which would have automatically extended if the club finished in the top eight.

Despite reports that Swindon Town head coach Ben Garner was closing in on the vacancy, Charlton have not announced his appointment yet, with things very much up in the air right now.

Whoever does land the job has a big summer on their hands trying to construct a Charlton squad capable of challenging for automatic promotion – here are some dilemma’s the individual in question has to consider in the coming months.

Sell or keep Stockley?

Having scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, Jayden Stockley would be a must-keep in most worlds for Charlton Athletic.

However, a new manager may want to go in a different direction and may not want to rely on a striker whose best traits are in the air.

If that proves to be the case, then there may be a divisional rival willing to take Stockley off the Addicks’ hands, with Sheffield Wednesday linked with a swoop for the 28-year-old.

Some would argue it’d be foolish to even consider sanctioning a sale for Charlton’s talisman, but every player has their price.

Re-integrate Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was an exciting addition to Charlton’s side last summer from Crewe Alexandra as he promised to add flair and creativity to the squad.

Following Jackson’s appointment though, there was no room for the 24-year-old in his winger-less formation, and an exit was secured, albeit temporarily, in the January transfer window.

Kirk headed up a level to Championship side Blackpool, where he assisted three goals in his nine league appearances.

The Seasiders do want to turn Kirk’s temporary move into a permanent one, but they are refusing to trigger the £500,000 option that was included in the loan deal, with no real funds to spend at Bloomfield Road this summer.

If it is Garner who arrives at The Valley, then Kirk could be given a reprieve as the coach favours a 4-3-3 formation with wide players utilised, so maybe in 2022-23 we could see the best of the tricky forward if he is re-integrated into the squad.