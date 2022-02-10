The dilemmas Darren Ferguson has following Peterborough’s 4-0 defeat v Cardiff City

Peterborough United suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

The defeat has allowed Cardiff to stretch their gap to the relegation zone to 12 points, further deepening Peterborough’s survival fears.

It was a defeat that manager Darren Ferguson slammed his team for, claiming it was an embarrassing result for the team.

The result leaves Peterborough two points adrift of safety in 22nd in the table, with 18 games remaining in the season.

Here we take a look at the TWO dilemmas that the Posh boss faces after losing away to Cardiff on Wednesday…

Change in formation?

The back three system has not worked for Peterborough this season, their defence is still so sloppy.

The 59 goals they have conceded is the worst in the Championship, with Reading being the only other club who comes close to being so poor at the back.

The back three is certainly in-style in the second division, but why exactly are Peterborough employing it every week?

It certainly hasn’t made them more compact in defence.

Adding another midfielder into the team, or moving to a 4-4-2 for greater width could both be good ideas to freshen up the side.

Overhaul the starting side

Another way that Ferguson could freshen up the side is by dipping into the academy team and gambling on the club’s younger players to dig their way out of this hole.

Ronnie Edwards, 20, has been an important player in the side already this season, but trusting even more younger players could be the way forward for the rest of the campaign.

Harrison Burrows only turned 20-years old in January, but he has three Championship goals to his name this season and has been impressive in the side.

Both have only started 17 games, perhaps they should be trusted with more minutes as well as bringing in Conor Coventry or Kwame Poku for more game time.

It’s already a young enough squad, with 31-year old Nathan Thompson the oldest player in the team.

Doubling down on that principle could be just the change Peterborough needs to kick start their season.