The dilemmas Carlos Corberan has following Huddersfield’s 0-0 v Preston North End

Huddersfield Town and Preston North End played out a goalless draw at in-form Preston North End last night.

Both teams found it difficult to carve through the opposing defence with a draw perhaps the fairest reflection of how last night panned out.

It is a result that leaves the Terriers in fifth place, however, the chasing pack are now right on their heels and will be looking to capitalise on any errors from the Yorkshire club.

Here, we take a look at some dilemmas that Carlos Corberan has after last night’s draw in Lancashire…

A comparatively difficult run-in

Huddersfield hold the second-highest figure (1.42) of PPG of their remaining opponents from the clubs who are seemingly chasing a play-off spot.

This means that on paper they have the most difficult run-in apart from Sheffield United.

Of course, this changes each game, but as things stand, it appears that Huddersfield may have a more difficult fixture list than most of their glory-chasing counterparts.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last 11 league games and some of their tougher tasks are coming in the next few weeks.

Ensuring enough goals are scored

Last night’s clash will have generated a slight concern about the Terriers going forward.

Ultimately, it is not an ongoing problem, as Huddersfield have proven to be extremely efficient and devastating going forward at times this season, however, they really struggled to create last night.

Duane Holmes and Sorba Thomas were unable to have as much influence as they usually do, with Danny Ward provided with very little service.

With sterner tests imminent, they will be hoping that last night was an anomaly.

Integrating Carel Eiting into the squad

Carel Eiting enjoyed an excellent loan spell with the Terriers last time out and will be striving to be as important and as influential this time around.

It will be a difficult task to permanently displace Lewis O’Brien or Jonathan Hogg in central midfield, meaning a slight change to the system could be on the cards to facilitate Eiting’s transition.

The 23-year-old has proven to be a versatile option during his career thus far, operating in a number 10 role, holding midfield and on both flanks.