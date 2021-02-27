‘The difference,’ ‘Superb’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to ‘class’ performance of 29-y/o

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been heaping praise on Anthony Knockaert for his influential performance in the Reds’ 1-1 draw away against fierce rivals Derby County on Friday night.

The Reds in the main delivered another strong performance as their improvement under Chris Hughton continued to be demonstrated. Forest went into the game looking to build on the back-to-back wins they secured against Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United which moved them well away from any relegation danger. However, in the end, they had to settle for a point

One player though who was instrumental for the Reds was Knockaert, with the Fulham loanee now looking a completely different player in recent weeks now that he is full of confidence. The 29-year-old was a constant threat with his quality in possession and his willingness to drive forwards with the ball and commit Derby players. It was a display that shows how good he can be when at his best.

Knockaert was heavily involved throughout having 61 touches and he also managed to complete one successful dribble and make one key pass, as well as making three tackles and two interceptions (Sofascore). That shows how influential he was at both ends of the field and this was the sort of performance that he needs to now show consistently.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were quick to suggest that he was a joy to watch on the night, with some suggesting that the Reds now need to make his loan move a permanent one in the summer transfer window.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Knockaert is playing a different sport to everyone else on the pitch… #nffc — Liam Devlin (@Ldevlin24) February 26, 2021

Knockaert is different class. Some player at championship level #nffc — Patrick (@Patricktmcnulty) February 26, 2021

Knockaert is just such a great player #nffc — Oli Brady (@bradyo2) February 26, 2021

Knockaert has retired about 5 Derby players tonight 🤪 #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) February 26, 2021

Knockaert is on a blinder tonight. Superb. #nffc — Ben Osborne (@nffc_bozman74) February 26, 2021

Knockaert is class, got to try sign him permanently in the summer 🔥👏🏻🔴⚪️⚽️ #NFFC — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) February 26, 2021

Knockaert has been unbelievable #NFFC — Hylton (@_HIZZA) February 26, 2021

Knockaert has been the difference today #NFFC — Beard#2 (@andyryanbeard) February 26, 2021