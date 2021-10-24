‘The difference’, ‘Running the show’ – Many West Brom fans purr over display from one player v Bristol City

A number of West Brom supporters have been piling praise on Robert Snodgrass following his performance during the Baggies’ 3-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Valerien Ismael’s side went into the contest needing to show a reaction after they were well beaten by Swansea City in midweek, having produced a poor performance in the second half in particular.

The Baggies’ cause was not helped by the suspension of Jake Livermore and by Alex Mowatt’s continued absence from the side.

However, Ismael found a solution to the midfield issues by playing Snodgrass alongside Jayson Molumby.

Snodgrass was able to excel for West Brom in that unfamiliar position. His extra quality and composure on the ball enabled the Baggies to retain the ball better and build more of their attacking play through the thirds.

In total, Snodgrass managed to maintain a passing accuracy of 83% as well as deliver two key passes as he made things tick for West Brom throughout the game.

It was a performance that showed that the 34-year-old can be a real option for West Brom now in that midfield position. That is something they could rely on given their limited options in that area of the field.

Many West Brom fans were delighted with Snodgrass’ performance and some believe he now needs to retain his place in the side moving forwards.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Much better today, keeping the ball on the ground works. Snodgrass needs to play. Hope the two fans are okay #WBA — Josh Thurstance (@JThurstance) October 23, 2021

See what happens when you play to players strengths. We looked a completely different team today than against Swansea. Full of ideas and attacking intent, and playing through midfield instead of hoofed punts to the front 3. Snodgrass man of the match for me #wba — Raj (@jahwibble) October 23, 2021

Someone in the middle who can pick a pass! It ain’t rocket science! Well played Snodgrass 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #wba — hoody (@suttonbaggie) October 23, 2021

Snodgrass and Molumby outstanding. We should not see Captain FantasticNO again this season. #wba — Jacko (@JACKO_BRAND) October 23, 2021

Snodgrass and Molumby are running the show, Furlong looks a million times better too #wba — Lewis Botfield (@lewis_botfield) October 23, 2021

Credit where credit is due this is alot better tactically, snodgrass and molumby the difference #wba — Joeirvwba93 (@Joeirvi07085459) October 23, 2021

Snodgrass and Molumby diffrent class today! #wba — Ant Motty (@antmottywba) October 23, 2021

Snodgrass was incredible today, his calmness on the ball is what our midfield has been crying out for in the last few weeks. Also, even though he easily should have walked off with the match ball, Hugill was brilliant. His strength was incredible!#wba — Chris Hall (@CJHall83) October 23, 2021