Sky Bet Championship

‘The difference’, ‘Running the show’ – Many West Brom fans purr over display from one player v Bristol City

Published

3 mins ago

on

A number of West Brom supporters have been piling praise on Robert Snodgrass following his performance during the Baggies’ 3-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Valerien Ismael’s side went into the contest needing to show a reaction after they were well beaten by Swansea City in midweek, having produced a poor performance in the second half in particular.

The Baggies’ cause was not helped by the suspension of Jake Livermore and by Alex Mowatt’s continued absence from the side.

However, Ismael found a solution to the midfield issues by playing Snodgrass alongside Jayson Molumby.

Snodgrass was able to excel for West Brom in that unfamiliar position. His extra quality and composure on the ball enabled the Baggies to retain the ball better and build more of their attacking play through the thirds.

In total, Snodgrass managed to maintain a passing accuracy of 83% as well as deliver two key passes as he made things tick for West Brom throughout the game.

It was a performance that showed that the 34-year-old can be a real option for West Brom now in that midfield position. That is something they could rely on given their limited options in that area of the field.

Many West Brom fans were delighted with Snodgrass’ performance and some believe he now needs to retain his place in the side moving forwards.

