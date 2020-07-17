‘The difference maker’, ‘Tremendous’ – Many Leeds United fans heap praise on one man following Barnsley win

Leeds United moved to within a point of promotion to the Premier League by beating Barnsley at Elland Road yesterday and many fans have been left excited by the performance of Ben White.

The Brighton loanee has been something of a revelation since arriving in the summer and has thrived as Pontus Jansson’s replacement.

The 22-year-old has featured in every Leeds game this season, helping them concede the fewest goals in the Championship, keep the most clean sheets, and climb to the top of the table.

With Kalvin Phillips out for the rest of the season due to injury, White started in defensive midfield but was shifted back into central defence in the second half.

Leeds took the lead through a Michael Sollbauer own-goal in the first half but had to weather a storm after the break from the Tykes, who are fighting for their Championship survival.

White produced yet another resolute defensive display – something that has become almost his signature this term.

The 22-year-old won six of his seven ground duels and four of his five in the air, made eight interceptions, three tackles and one clearance, and touched the ball 58 times for the Whites (Sofascore).

The young defender’s future remains unclear, with Leeds and a string of top Premier League sides reportedly keen, but one thing is for certain – he’s a popular figure at Elland Road.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds United this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Many Leeds supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on White following yesterday’s display.

Read their reaction here:

Ben white making cdm look that easy. As he IS a PL player #lufc — MCGUIRE (@Andymcguire4) July 16, 2020

Ben White is just a joy to watch #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) July 16, 2020

If Ben White was allowed to play DM more often and develop there he’d be infinitely better than Phillips — Tyler (@LUFCTy) July 16, 2020

Unbelievable talent, shame he’s probably not gonna be a leeds player next year. — Sam (@deadhairlineee) July 16, 2020

We need to do absolutely everything to bring this lad to the club permanently 👏 — Mikey P (@mikeyplufc) July 16, 2020

Thought he was tremendous — Sorely (@Samtonked76) July 16, 2020

Buy buy buy at all costs — David (@iiTzDavid95x) July 16, 2020

The difference maker. — Alex Farnell (@AlexFarnell09) July 16, 2020