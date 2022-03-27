The Derby County youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Derby County have had a massively tough season this year due to off the pitch matters.

Starting the season on -21 points was always going to be a very hard battle and in fairness to Derby, to be sat with 25 points now isn’t a bad effort at all.

Although positives have been few and far between, Derby have been able to give some of their younger players game time and this has allowed them to showcase their talents.

Here we look at some of the young players who might breakthrough to the first team next season.

Louie Sibley

Midfielder Louie Sibley first made his debut for Derby back in the 2019-20 season and had a good start as he made 11 league appearances and had five goals to show for his efforts.

Last season his involvement in the side increased as he ended up making 30 league appearances. So far this season the 20-year-old has made 21 league appearances so is fairly involved in the side. However, at such a young age we suspect to see his game develop and him break into the side in a more senior role.

As it stands, Derby are having to give a lot of youngsters playing time due to a lack of options and Sibley has absolutely taken his chance.

However should Derby have a takeover and be in a better place next year, they will definitely be looking at getting some older heads through the door.

This doesn’t mean that Sibley will get taken out of the team. However, given the right environment and circumstances we could definitely see this player break through to the team in a different sense in terms of grown development and game management.

Furthermore, we know the youngster is able to get goals but he has only found the net once this season so we can see there are aspects of his games he needs to be able to give more attention to in order to be the all rounded player he is capable of becoming.

Isaac Hutchinson

21-year-old midfielder Isaac Hutchinson made his debut for Derby on the first day of the season against Huddersfield Town.

Soon into the season, he scored his first goal for the club in their EFL Cup tie against Salford City but since then has not gone on to make any more league appearances and only has one more cup appearance for the Rams.

In January, the youngster joined Crawley Town on loan for the remainder of the season and since joining has made ten appearances for the Red Devils and scored a goal.

There’s no doubt this youngster has further to develop but his loan spell at Crawley has allowed him to get some regular League Two football which provides him with the invaluable experience of playing in the game.

With Derby looking set for relegation at this moment, Hutchinson may be able to use his Crawley experience to take the step up to League One and develop his game with Derby next season and start to find himself a solid place in the side.