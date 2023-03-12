The Derby County players whose futures at Pride Park are uncertain

Derby County secured an important win at Oxford United yesterday to get back on track after a disappointing period that saw them slip out of contention to finish in the top two.

However, they look set to finish in the play-off places, so there’s still a chance that Paul Warne can guide the Rams back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Even if they do fall short this season, fans will be excited about what the future holds under the ex-Rotherham chief, who has shown plenty of positive signs since he succeeded Liam Rosenior.

It will also be intriguing to see how he reshapes the squad in what will be his first summer window in the coming months and here we look at TWO players who face an uncertain future at Pride Park…

Jason Knight

If Warne has his way he will no doubt be building the team around Knight moving forward as the 22-year-old is a talented player who has the potential to get even better.

But, this could be a complicated summer for the Irishman, who will no doubt feel he is capable of playing at a higher level if Derby do remain in League One.

As well as that, there’s concerns for the club about his contract. Whilst it’s due to expire in the summer, the Rams have a one-year extension, which will be triggered, but that only keeps him until 2024.

Therefore, this could be the last window to get a decent fee for the midfielder, who is undoubtedly one of the best assets they have right now.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but if Derby don’t go up, the chances of Knight leaving do increase.

David McGoldrick

Another who faces an uncertain future is McGoldrick and that’s purely down to his contract situation.

The 35-year-old has been terrific this season and is a key player for this Derby side but his deal expires in the summer and that leaves a lot of questions.

You would think Derby will want to keep McGoldrick no matter what division they are in, yet the dynamics could change if they are in the Championship in terms of his importance to the side.

Ultimately, this is a scenario where the player will have a big say and it’s something that’s unlikely to be resolved until Derby know what division they are playing in next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.