The Derby County player that looks tailor-made for success under Paul Warne: Opinion

There is plenty of excitement at Pride Park after the appointment of Paul Warne and for good reason.

The 49-year-old left a side eighth in the Championship to take charge of Derby County and has a phenomenal record in the third tier – having won promotion in every one of the three seasons that he’s managed at League One level.

Excitement levels have only risen further among Rams fans after Warne’s first press conference as the former midfielder – famously one of the EFL’s most likable talkers – outlined his plans for the East Midlands club.

Expectations will likely need to be tempered this term given it is early days in the project and the fact that there are some very strong sides in the division already.

Liam Rosenior’s Derby side played a pretty different style of football to Warne’s hard-running and high-pressing Millers so there may well be some teething issues.

Indeed, looking at the make-up of the squad it doesn’t look wholly suited to the style of football we’ve come to associate with the new Rams boss, with a number of aging free agents signed in the summer rebuild, but one player that looks tailor-made for him is Jason Knight.

At Rotherham, Warne was lucky enough to have influential midfielders like Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks, and Will Vaulks during his tenure, and Knight looks an early frontrunner to become a trusted lieutenant at his new club.

12 quiz questions about Derby County legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Richard Keogh from? Bohemians Rangers Celtic Coventry City

We know the new manager loves high-energy players that are willing to work hard out of possession and that’s exactly what the Republic of Ireland international, dubbed a manager’s dream by Wayne Rooney, is.

While his technical ability should not be overlooked, Knight’s defensive numbers this term from Wyscout – 8.7 ball recoveries, 3.36 interceptions, 6.21 defensive duels (64.7% success), and 2.27 loose ball duels (36.7% success) per 90 – should make exciting reading for Warne and his staff.

The versatile Irishman has often played in more advanced roles for the Rams – in attacking midfield or out wide – but assuming the new coaching team want to use a similar system to the one that worked for them at the New York Stadium, we could see him used as a central midfielder that is encouraged to drive forward in the ilk of Wiles.

Wiles was ever-present for the Millers last season, playing every League One game and providing 15 goal contributions from the centre of the park, and it would be no surprise if Knight quickly takes up similar importance at Derby.

Premier League links in recent windows are a reflection of the massive potential that he has and the 21-year-old looks like a player tailor-made to succeed under Warne.