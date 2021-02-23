The Derby County decisions facing Rooney ahead of tonight’s clash with the Terriers at 7pm

Derby County will be eager to return to winning ways tonight, as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Town at Pride Park.

The Rams were defeated 2-1 by Watford last week, and Wayne Rooney will be urging his side to get back on a run as they look to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Tonight marks the start of a busy week for Derby, with arch rivals Nottingham Forest visiting Pride Park on Friday night.

But the focus is very much on this evening’s fixture, and it is a massive game for both Derby and Huddersfield.

A win for Derby would not only see them increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three, but would also drag another team into the mix and below them in the league standings.

Here, we take a look at some decisions which may be facing Rooney ahead of tonight’s clash with the Terriers…

Matt Clarke?

Rooney has revealed that Clarke is “touch and go” for tonight’s game after the defender picked up an injury in the away win over Wycombe.

The manager certainly has a decision to make on his future, and a decision to make on who potentially replaces him.

George Edmundson would be number one contender to do so, having started in the defeat at Watford, whilst Teden Mengi will also be eager to make only his second start in a Derby shirt.

Changes out wide?

We could also see some changes out wide, with Kamil Jozwiak and Louie Sibley both impressing after coming off the bench against Watford.

They replaced Patrick Roberts and Martyn Waghorn on the night, with the latter failing to make an impact and producing a poor performance by his standards.

Jozwiak has been a key player for Derby since joining in the summer, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see him be reintroduced to the side tonight.

With a busy week on the horizon, squad rotation is key and it’s about keeping as many players as fresh as possible.