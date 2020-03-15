The delay to the Championship season could be great news for Sheffield Wednesday, here’s why: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

It has been a difficult few months for Sheffield Wednesday, of that there can be no doubt.

The Owls were at flying hight at points earlier on this season and harboured real play-off, and even promotion, aspirations.

However, a run of poor form, which has included just two wins in their last 14 Championship games, has seen them slide down the table and meant their top-six dreams have evaporated almost entirely.

The whole of the EFL, and indeed the majority of world football, now find themselves in unprecedented territory due to the postponement of games following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced on Friday that all EFL games would be suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest but the length of the delay is uncertain at this point.

It looks the right decision but is a hugely frustrating situation for those involved, however, it could be one that is beneficial for Wednesday for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it allows them some time to compose themselves, to assess what the current issues are in the squad and at the club, and try to work how exactly they can be solved.

The Championship season often feels like it is moving at a breakneck pace and it can be difficult to concentrate on anything but the next game–this delay should allow Garry Monk and his team time to do that.

Wednesday revealed yesterday that the first-team squad would train and prepare as normal, which suggests that Monk will get lots of time with his side on the training pitch.

A few weeks off the pitch may allow the Owls to stop their current downward spiral and build some positive momentum for the run-in.

The delay may also mean that some of Wednesday’s January signings have more time to get settled at the club. Connor Wickham, Alessio Da Cruz, and Josh Windass have all struggled to really find their feet at the Yorkshire club since joining in the winter window, scoring just two goals between them, so, this delay may allow them more time to do that.

Finally, it should also allow some of their players to return to full fitness. The likes of Adam Reach, Massimo Luongo, Julian Borner, and Moses Odubajo have just returned from injury, while Kieran Lee remains sidelined. A break from fixtures means Monk does not have to rush any of those players back, so his squad should be in a better state when (or if) they return to the pitch.

This is a very unique and strange position for all involved but it could be one that helps Wednesday turn around their fortunes ahead of the end of the season, whenever that eventually comes.