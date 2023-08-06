Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have made eight new signings this summer as Xisco Munoz seeks to improve the squad.

There is speculation about the future of striker Michael Smith, with Derby County offering a loan deal.

Wednesday should keep hold of Smith as he was vital to their promotion campaign and losing him would leave them short of strikers.

It has been a busy few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday as Xisco Munoz begins to stamp his mark on the squad.

After a slow start to the transfer window, the Owls have now brought in eight new additions this summer, with Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Anthony Musaba and Devis Vasquez all arriving at Hillsborough.

There is likely to be more to come over the next month, with Munoz admitting his side need more signings after the 2-1 home defeat to Southampton on the opening night of the Championship season on Friday.

What is the latest on Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday future?

Much of the speculation in recent days has been around the future of striker Michael Smith, with League One side Derby County making an offer to sign the 31-year-old on loan.

Smith joined Wednesday from Rotherham United last summer and he played a key role in their promotion from the third tier last season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The striker has two years remaining on his deal with the Owls, but Rams manager Paul Warne is eyeing a reunion with Smith at Pride Park after the pair previously worked together at Rotherham United.

Should Sheffield Wednesday allow Michael Smith to join Derby County?

Wednesday should definitely keep hold of Smith this summer.

He was integral part of their promotion campaign last season and he has proven he can be a threat in the Championship, scoring 10 goals for a relegated Rotherham side in the 2020-21 season.

Sanctioning Smith's departure would leave the Owls incredibly light in the forward areas, with Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Ashley Fletcher the only other strikers on the club's books.

Gregory is 34 and while he enjoyed an excellent start to the season as he scored a second-half equaliser against the Saints, there would be question marks over whether he can stay fit and keep up with the intensity of the second tier every week.

Windass was deployed on the left on Friday night and he has played his best football for Wednesday in a deeper role, while Fletcher scored just two goals in 28 appearances for Wigan Athletic last season, raising doubts about whether he could provide the goals that would be lost with Smith's exit.

Of course, Munoz will be keen to strengthen in the attacking areas, but strikers are notoriously difficult to recruit and with the Owls unlikely to spend big, it could be tough to find the prolific front man they need.

If Derby were to offer a significant fee for Smith, then that could allow Munoz to reinvest in a replacement, but it would not make sense for Wednesday to agree to a loan deal.

It remains to be seen whether Smith is part of Munoz's plans after he remained as an unused substitute against Southampton, but he seemed to suggest that he is unwilling to allow the striker to depart.

"I don't know anything about this link. Right now I'm preferring to speak about the players who could be coming in, not out," Munoz told Yorkshire Live.

"If you start thinking about going out then you give me problems! I need players in.

"With the team we have, everybody is here and after we will see. But the most important thing is to give me names to maybe come in and not this other kind of news! This would be a problem."

Smith may not necessarily be suited to the style of play Munoz is attempting to implement at Hillsborough, but his aerial strength, physicality and goalscoring prowess could certainly be useful for Wednesday.

The situation could change if the Owls are able to bring in another striker, but for now, they should not consider allowing Smith to make the move to Pride Park.