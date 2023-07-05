Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Darlow joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in August 2014, but he has struggled for game time for much of his spell at St James' Park and his nine-year stay at the clubs looks to be coming to an end.

The 32-year-old is under contract until summer 2025, but Newcastle are willing to allow him to depart this summer.

Championship sides Middlesbrough, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United have all been linked, while Premier League outfit Bournemouth are also said to be keen.

The Magpies will reportedly demand £5 million for Darlow which could price his second tier suitors out of a deal and according to The Northern Echo, he would prefer to remain in the top flight.

However, while Darlow's desire to play at the highest level is understandable, a move to the Riverside Stadium would be the best option.

Would Middlesbrough be a good move for Karl Darlow?

Boro were thought to be keen to bring back Manchester City's Zack Steffen after his successful loan spell at the club last season, but the American is reportedly closing in on a move to Leicester City.

Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn both represent solid options for Michael Carrick, but as he is looking to recruit a new number one this summer, Darlow would almost certainly receive regular minutes.

He would also likely be first-choice at Hull and Blackburn, but Boro will be among the promotion favourites in the Championship next season which could give them the edge over the Tigers and Rovers.

With Leeds keeping tabs on Darlow, it could be argued that the Whites will also have a strong chance of promotion next term, particularly with the imminent appointment of two-time Championship winning manager Daniel Farke.

But Darlow would face competition from Illan Meslier at Elland Road and it is far from guaranteed that he would be the club's number one.

Meslier made some high-profile errors last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League, but the 23-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur which is a huge endorsement of his abilities.

The Whites reportedly value Meslier at £30 million and it remains to be seen whether any club will meet that asking price, but should Meslier stay in West Yorkshire, it is likely he will be Farke's first-choice.

Darlow would encounter similar issues at Bournemouth, with Neto playing a key role in the Cherries' survival in the Premier League last season and as the 33-year-old is the club's captain, he should retain his place between the sticks under new manager Andoni Iraola.

With Mark Travers and Darren Randolph also on the books at the Vitality Stadium, it is difficult to see Darlow featuring regularly should he make the switch to the South Coast.

But at the Riverside Stadium, Darlow would immediately become first-choice and with a realistic possibility that Michael Carrick's side could win promotion next season, it would be the perfect career move for him.