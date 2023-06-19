Swansea City have made an approach to Barnsley for manager Michael Duff, according to The Independent.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new manager with Russell Martin expected to depart for Southampton, but the move is being delayed by a disagreement over compensation, with the two clubs working on a compromise deal.

What is the latest on Swansea City's interest in Michael Duff?

It has been a frustrating managerial search for Swansea, but Duff has now emerged as the club's number one candidate and they are said to be "making progress" in their talks to bring the 45-year-old to South Wales.

Chris Davies, who had previously had a spell with the Swans as assistant to Brendan Rodgers, was said to be their first choice, but he is set to join Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur, while Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has reportedly rejected the job.

Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Oscar Garcia, Carl Hoefkens, Ryan Mason and Nathan Jones have also been linked with the role, but it now seems that Duff is in pole position.

Duff would be an excellent appointment for the Swans, and he has done an excellent job at Barnsley in League One this season, leading the Tykes' to a fourth-place finish and missing out on promotion in the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Prior to his arrival at Oakwell last June, Duff guided Cheltenham Town to the League Two title in 2021 and to their highest-ever finish of 15th in the third tier last season.

Should Michael Duff leave Barnsley for Swansea City?

There is no doubt that Duff is a manager with huge potential, but he should be incredibly cautious before making the move to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans have established a reputation for appointing young, up-and-coming coaches such as Steve Cooper, who now manages Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and Martin, but they have not backed them in the transfer market.

Cooper secured back-to-back play-off finishes with Swansea, but he departed just over two weeks before the start of the season in July 2021, with the Welshman said to be exasperated by the lack of transfer activity.

Martin expressed similar concerns during his time at the Swansea.com Stadium, admitting he was "really disappointed and frustrated" by the failure to bring in any players during the January transfer window and urging the board to change the way they operate in the transfer market.

This raises significant question marks about whether Duff would be allowed to rebuild the Swans' squad to suit his style of play and with key players such as Joel Piroe, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton all linked with a move away from the club, it is uncertain whether he would be provided with the funds to replace them.

Barnsley are likely to once again be among the promotion favourites in League One next season and while the opportunity to manage in the Championship will be difficult for Duff to turn down, he has an excellent chance of reaching the second tier with the Tykes.

Duff's reputation is growing, and it seems inevitable that he will manage at a higher level, but he should heed the warnings of previous Swansea managers and remain at Oakwell.