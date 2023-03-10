“The deciding factor could be…” – Carlton Palmer issues three-goal score prediction ahead of Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be striving to take further steps towards securing automatic League One promotion when they travel to Portsmouth tomorrow.

The Owls remain top of the third tier pile, bridging a six-point advantage over Ipswich Town in third place whilst possessing two games in hand on the Tractor Boys.

As for Pompey, they have amassed 13 points from their last six matches, entering much better form since the arrival of John Mousinho.

Providing an assessment ahead of tomorrow’s important contest at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park, Carlton Palmer shared his score prediction whilst in conversation with Football League World: “It’s difficult to call this one.

“Portsmouth away. It’s not been a great hunting ground for Sheffield Wednesday but they have been in form. They’ve won five and drawn one of the last six games.

“I think the deciding factor could be the fact that Portsmouth had to travel to Barnsley mid-week and they got beat 3-1.

“So, I’m going to go for the Owls on the road to win 2-1.”

The verdict

It is very difficult to argue with a Sheffield Wednesday victory given how strong they are proving to be but this will be a very important test.

Portsmouth still have a slim chance of making the play-off places and losing more ground will more than likely destroy the possibility that they can secure a top-six place.

It is set to be a very good game of football at Fratton Park and if the Owls can emerge victorious, then they should sail towards automatic promotion.

A very tight Sheffield Wednesday victory does seem a good shout, although a score draw is also a strong possibility you would think.