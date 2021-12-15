Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The Debate: Who is League One’s biggest club? Sunderland? Sheffield Wednesday? Ipswich Town? (Watch)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are amongst the clubs in League One hoping to compete for promotion. However, in a division full of big names, they are also battling it out for the tag of the division’s ‘biggest club’. 

Over on FLW TV, our panel have been discussing the third-tier of English football, debating who is, in fact, the biggest club plying their trade in League One.

Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich all gone under the spotlight, but what about clubs like Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic?

It’s a discussion that’s well worth having, with our panel trying their hand at ranking the top-three.

Do you agree or disagree with their selections?

Catch the full episode below on FLW TV’s YouTube channel and, if you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future broadcasts:


