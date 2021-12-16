The Debate: Who could leave Derby County in the January transfer window? (Watch)

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table, seemingly set for League One football next year after a 21 point deduction. 

Wayne Rooney is battling away admirably against Derby’s off-field situation, with the club’s administrators set to decide on a preferred bidder from the three interested parties before Christmas.

That’s crucial for the Rams heading into the January transfer window, with the club’s position looking particularly precarious at this moment in time.

Players are out of contract in the summer and, therefore, at risk of lowly bids in January or being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns, Chris Gallagher and Toby Wilding have been discussing Derby and what we can expect in the January transfer window, looking at players that could potentially leave Pride Park.

