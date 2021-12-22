The Debate: Can Poya Asbaghi help Barnsley avoid relegation in the Championship? (Watch)

Barnsley continue to wait for their first victory under Poya Asbaghi in the Sky Bet Championship.

Asbaghi has replaced Markus Schopp at Oakwell and drawn three of his opening five fixtures, losing the other two.

All season Barnsley have struggled for wins in the Championship and have picked up three points on just two separate occasions in 2021/22.

That’s left them 23rd in the table and seven points adrift of safety heading into a festive period that pitches them up against Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

Over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns and Billy Mulley have been debating Asbaghi and his start to life at Oakwell, asking the question whether he can keep the Tykes in the division from the position they currently sit.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel on repeat and, if you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe to avoid missing out on future episodes: