The Debate: Are Middlesbrough bound for the Premier League under Chris Wilder? (Watch)

Middlesbrough’s decision to ditch Neil Warnock and appoint Chris Wilder in early November has already been justified, you feel.

The Riverside Stadium has been completely refreshed by the arrival of the former Sheffield United manager, with Boro’s form improving on the pitch and the mood on the terrace lifting too.

Wilder has been there and done it before, taking Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League’s top-half.

An electric start to life on Teesside has only increased the belief that’s going to happen again, with Middlesbrough already sitting seventh in the Championship table and well in the play-off picture heading into the meat of 2022.

Over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns, Marcus Ally and Toby Wilding have been discussing Boro and whether they are, indeed, bound for the Premier League under Wilder.

Get involved in the discussion below and catch the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel: