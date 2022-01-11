Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

The Debate: Are Middlesbrough bound for the Premier League under Chris Wilder? (Watch)

Published

26 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough’s decision to ditch Neil Warnock and appoint Chris Wilder in early November has already been justified, you feel. 

The Riverside Stadium has been completely refreshed by the arrival of the former Sheffield United manager, with Boro’s form improving on the pitch and the mood on the terrace lifting too.

Wilder has been there and done it before, taking Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League’s top-half.

An electric start to life on Teesside has only increased the belief that’s going to happen again, with Middlesbrough already sitting seventh in the Championship table and well in the play-off picture heading into the meat of 2022.

Over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns, Marcus Ally and Toby Wilding have been discussing Boro and whether they are, indeed, bound for the Premier League under Wilder.

Get involved in the discussion below and catch the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The Debate: Are Middlesbrough bound for the Premier League under Chris Wilder? (Watch)

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: