‘The day before I played for Bristol City’ – Exclusive: Leroy Lita reveals Bristol Rovers and Fulham near-misses

Former Bristol City striker Leroy Lita has revealed that he had trials at both Fulham and Bristol Rovers before joining the Robins, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The forward joined City as a teenager after being released by Chelsea and became a popular figure at Ashton Gate, particularly in the 2004/05 campaign which saw him score 25 goals under Brian Tinnion.

Lita found the net 32 times in 85 appearances for the Robins before securing a seven-figure move to Reading in the summer of 2005 but things could all have been very different.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 36-year-old revealed that he had trials with both Fulham and cross-city rivals Bristol Rovers before joining City.

“I got released from Chelsea at 16 and I literally rang up every academy in the country asking for a trial,” explained Lita.

“I thought I’d get one straight away. I went to Fulham the week after and played a game for them against Chelsea. We drew 2-2 and I scored two but they said they wanted to keep me on schoolboy forms.

“I said no because I wanted to be doing it full time and went and looked elsewhere.

“I rang up Bristol Rovers and Bristol City. I played for Bristol Rovers the day before I played for Bristol City. I played for them and scored, then the next day City had a friendly against Cwmbran.

“I didn’t start the game but I came on at half-time and scored five. They had the manager, the chairman, and everyone watching, and they liked what they saw so they kept me.”

Lita looks back on his time at Ashton Gate very fondly, both due to the teammates that he played alongside and the adoration he felt from the Robins faithful.

He said: “It was probably the best group of lads that I’ve ever been involved with.

“We were quite young and there were a lot of us involved with the first team – Clayton Fortune, Marvin Brown, Sekani Simpson, Liam Rosenior. We were all involved and all similar ages, it was great for us all to be around the first team.

“I really enjoyed my time there, the fans were brilliant to me as well and that makes it even better.”