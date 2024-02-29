Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's survival in the Championship will determine rookie manager Danny Rohl's future at the club.

Rohl has transformed the Owls into a competitive side with clear tactics and structures on the pitch.

While Rohl is happy at Hillsborough, a potential relegation could see him move on to further his managerial career.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a nervy final few months of the season as they battle to keep their status as a Championship club.

After a miserable start, it’s actually encouraging that they are in a position where survival is a realistic possibility.

The Owls failed to win in their first 13 games, which was a ridiculously bad start, whilst the lack of investment in the summer meant there were major doubts about the quality of the squad.

Danny Rohl brings optimism back to Sheffield Wednesday

When you throw in owner Dejphon Chansiri who regularly fell out with the fans, it’s fair to say that Wednesday were a club in a mess.

Yet, the appointment of Danny Rohl is one thing the under-fire owner does deserve credit for, and the German has improved the mood significantly at Hillsborough.

At 34, Rohl was certainly thrown in at the deep end with his first managerial job, but he has righly developed a reputation as an exciting young coach.

On the pitch, the Owls now have a clear plan in place. There are patterns in possession, there’s structure without the ball, and there’s an energy in the way they press.

Even with limitations in certain areas, Wednesday are now a competitive side at this level, and it’s all down to Rohl.

Danny Rohl’s stock continues to rise

Obviously, this is what Wednesday want, but Rohl’s good work was never going to go unnoticed, and there’s already been reports claiming that fellow Championship sides are keeping tabs on the rookie boss.

It’s clear that Rohl is very happy at Hillsborough, as he has a good relationship with the fans, and he will certainly be grateful to the club for giving him his real break as a head coach.

Yet, Rohl will have to put his own ambitions first at some point, and if he continues to impress, it’s natural that he will make a step up at some point in the future.

For Wednesday, it’s about keeping him as long as possible, and that could depend on how their relegation battle plays out over the coming months.

Championship Table (As it stands February 29th) Team P GD Pts 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

Despite the issues with Chansiri, Wednesday would back themselves to keep Rohl if they remain in the second tier. They are a big club, they will back him where possible, and he’s loved.

However, if they’re back in League One, it’s hard to see the former Bayern Munich man sticking around.

He has already shown he is capable at this level, and talented young managers that can deliver results and play decent football aren’t exactly easy to find.

Relegation, for any club, doesn’t have to be the disaster it is often portrayed to be. In fact, in some cases, it could be the chance for a fresh start that some clubs need.

But, with Wednesday, it seems they’re preparing for a critical period that will impact them both now and in the years to come.

Survival means Rohl is more likely to stay, and that could signal a bright future for Wednesday, but dropping to the third tier may well leave the Yorkshire side without a manager and relying on the unpredictable Chansiri to get things right.