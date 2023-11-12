Highlights Sunderland's recent unbeaten run and tactical changes have contributed to their success, with Dan Neil excelling in a more advanced midfield role.

Neil's improved attacking statistics have attracted interest from clubs like Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Burnley.

Losing Neil in January would be a significant blow for Sunderland, and keeping him at the club would be their best move for the upcoming transfer window.

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland are on a three-game unbeaten run following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Birmingham City.

The Black Cats took a first half lead through ex-Blues player Jobe Bellingham, but they were pegged back by a Koji Miyoshi strike which meant the score was level at 1-1 at half-time.

A Dion Sanderson own goal and a finish by substitute Adil Aouchiche ensured that Sunderland claimed all three points at the Stadium of Light though, and as the Mackems try to finish in the play-off sports for the second time in as many years, Mowbray has been evolving the team with tactical switches.

One such change has seen Dan Neil deployed a little further forward in midfield than he was last season.

Although the Black Cats are currently reaping the rewards of using Neil in a more attacking manner, his big performances pose the risk of a January transfer swoop.

Neil's attacking statistics show that he has seamlessly made the switch to a more advanced role.

So far this campaign, the Sunderland academy graduate has got three goals and two assists in 15 Championship matches.

Whereas last season, when playing in a deeper role, Neil scored twice and assisted a further four times throughout the whole campaign, so he is well on course to smash his number of goal contributions from last season.

What clubs have been linked with Sunderland's Dan Neil

Over the summer, there were reports linking Neil to Premier League giants Liverpool, meanwhile this Football Insider report also stated that Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley were also interested in the ace.

Since these reports, Neil has only become better, so Mowbray and co will have to try their very best to stave off further January interest.

Neil has been a key part of the Black Cats' side since the club's 2021-22 League One promotion winning campaign, and he embodies the impetus Sunderland have placed on young players and in particular academy graduates.

Losing Neil in January would be a hammer blow for the Mackems and would put a spanner in their works in terms of a play-off challenge, and as per Fotmob, the 21-year-old has a pass accuracy of 88.9%, which shows he is key to Mowbray's possession based ethos.

Should Sunderland try to keep Dan Neil at all costs?

Although there are other attacking midfield talents at the Black Cats' disposal such as Jobe Bellingham, Bradley Dack and Alex Pritchard, Neil is vital to everything they do.

Neil has completed 90 minutes in 12 of the 15 matches he has appeared in this season.

The only reason he has not played in all 16 games for the Mackems is because he was sent off during the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough back in October.

Neil is a metronome in the Black Cats midfield.

Furthermore, despite his immense talent the Englishman would not necessarily start week in, week out for one of the Premier League sides said to be interested in him - especially not Liverpool whose interest in the ace seemed to be the most serious.

Staying put at Sunderland would be ideal for both Neil and his club, and should the Mackems keep hold of their star, that could be their best January business.