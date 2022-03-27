The Coventry City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Coventry City have brought through many young exciting players in recent years.

Mark Robins’ side is one of the youngest in the Championship, with loanee’s also coming into the side from top Premier League sides with a promising future ahead.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres have both lit up the Coventry fans in the last couple of seasons.

This year, Ian Maatsen has come into the side at 19-years of age and been equally impressive.

The Dutchman has made the starting position his own, appearing 33 times since completing his loan move from Chelsea.

But there are players coming through at Coventry that are also looking very promising.

Here are two youngsters who could feature as prominent figures in the Sky Blues’ team for next season.

Fabio Tavares

The forward is only 20-years old, but has already appeared four times in the Championship under Robins.

Tavares even scored his first goal in the second division in the side’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End in February.

Kyle McFadzean offered Tavares some words of encouragement following the brilliant moment in Tavares’ career.

“He deserved his chance after scoring a number of goals in the 23s,” said the experienced Coventry forward, via the Coventry Telegraph.

“He trains with us every day now and he works hard and is a good lad. He just needs to keep working hard and keeping his head on his shoulders because if he gets a chance he scores.

“His finishing and movement is really good. He’s a bit similar to Matty Godden in terms of his movement and he tends to hit the target more often than not, which we saw against Preston. He’s just a natural finisher really.”

The young forward enjoyed a successful loan spell with Rochdale last season and will be hoping for even further playing time in the Coventry senior team before the end of this campaign to prepare for 2022-23.

Josh Eccles

Eccles has also caught the eye playing underage for Coventry City.

The midfielder has earned his way into Robins’ side this season, starting two Championship games and coming off the bench for a further appearance.

Eccles spent a stint last season on loan at Gillingham, where he featured 12 times.

An injury setback last month put his development on hold, but Robins will be hoping to give him more playing time before the end of the season to prepare him for a more involved campaign with the team after the summer break.