The Coventry City players whose futures at the CBS Arena are uncertain

It’s going to be an interesting summer for Coventry City.

Their transfer strategy is likely to be dictated by whether or not their promotion push is successful but even if they’re still in the Championship, Mark Robins will want to be backed as he looks to build on this season’s progress.

There is going to be lots of focus on potential departures as well.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the Coventry players whose futures are uncertain…

Viktor Gyokeres

If reports are to be believed, Viktor Gyokeres is a player in demand.

The red-hot striker has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Everton and Leeds United.

Gus Hamer

It’s been another impressive season for Gus Hamer, which is likely to mean fresh transfer interest.

The midfielder has been regularly linked with a move away from the CBS Arena and this could be the window he departs.

Fankaty Dabo

Much-loved defender Fankaty Dabo is in the final months of his Coventry contract.

The Sky Blues have a one-year option but are yet to trigger it.

Sean Maguire

January arrival Sean Maguire is out of contract in the summer but both parties are said to have a two-year option.

He’s only played 33 minutes since joining the club so the next few months could be pivotal.

Tyler Walker

Tyler Walker came off the bench to bag his first Coventry goal of the season against Huddersfield Town recently but doesn’t have long to salvage his Sky Blues career.

His contract is up this summer and he currently looks likely to leave.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose is another that is out of contract this summer but has made it clear he wants to stay at Coventry.

He’s been a very useful player for Robins so it would be a surprise to see him go.

Liam Kelly

Liam Kelly is the Sky Blues longest-serving current player but revealed last month that there had been no mention of a new contract.

Whether that will change over the next few months remains to be seen but at the moment he’s heading for the door.

Jack Burroughs

21-year-old Jack Burroughs has been a bit-part player for Coventry this season.

The Sky Blues have a one-year option and it seems likely they’ll trigger it to keep the midfielder at the CBS Arena.

Will Bapaga

Another whose out of contract in the summer, 20-year-old attacker Will Bapaga is on course to leave the club at the moment.

Bapaga doesn’t seem to be part of Robins’ first team plans and has not made a single matchday squad this term.