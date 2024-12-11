It’s been an underwhelming start to the season for Coventry City.

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the club’s newest manager following the departure of Mark Robins.

The January transfer window will be his first opportunity to make any changes to the first team squad.

However, there are also players who could arrange for a pre-contract move with foreign clubs next month due to their expiring deals.

Here we look at the Coventry players that may sign a pre-contract deal in January to leave the club at the end of the season…

Coventry City players with expriring contracts in 2025 Player Year signed Extension option Jake Bidwell 2022 No Jamie Allen 2019 No Ben Wilson 2019 No Fábio Tavares 2021 No Cian Tyler 2018 No

Jake Bidwell

Jake Bidwell is in his third season with Coventry, and has been a regular presence in the side since his switch from Swansea City.

However, he could depart the CBS Arena in 2025 due to his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

This opens the door for him to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club once the new year arrives.

Coventry will have a decision to make over his future in the next couple of weeks, as he could prove a player that Lampard will want to keep around beyond this term.

Jamie Allen

Jamie Allen has missed much of this season so far due to injury, and his absence has been felt.

The 29-year-old has typically been a regular part of the team under Robins since his arrival in 2019 from Burton Albion.

However, this could end up being his final year at the club unless a new contract can be agreed.

As things stand, he will be free to discuss terms over a summer move with foreign sides as soon as 1 January.

Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson has been in and out of the team in the last couple of seasons, struggling for game time this campaign in particular.

The goalkeeper is coming into the final few months of his contract with Coventry, meaning he will be free to discuss pre-contract terms with foreign clubs as soon as next month.

Given the 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the CBS Arena, perhaps this could spell the beginning of the end for his time at the club.

Fábio Tavares

Fábio Tavares has struggled for game time since making the switch from Rochdale to Coventry in 2021.

The 23-year-old is now out of contract at the end of the campaign, and may be thinking about a move elsewhere in order to further his career with a change in scenery.

As soon as the January window opens, he will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs over a possible free agent move in the summer.

At this point, it would not come as a surprise if he did move on from Coventry in 2025 as he hasn’t been able to break into the first team squad much at all.

Cian Tyler

Cian Tyler has come through the academy system at Coventry, but has been unable to break into the senior first team squad.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, which is likely to spell the conclusion of his time with the club.

The goalkeeper will even be able to discuss terms on a pre-contract deal in January, which might be a smart way to plan ahead for the next step in his career.