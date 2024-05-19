Coventry City's success comes with its downfalls, and one of the major ones is often having some of your best players pinched by other teams.

Bittersweet is probably the best way to describe Coventry's last two seasons. They did incredibly well to get to the play-off final last season, but just fell short on penalties against Luton Town. That was later followed up by the sales of two of their best players: Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

While this season's trip to Wembley wasn't for a chance to play in the Premier League, rather an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, it is likely going to be followed up, again, by bigger clubs coming and buying up the best talent from the Sky Blues' squad.

It's not all bad though as Mark Robins should get plenty of money to reinvest into the team to once again push for promotion.

These are the four players from Robins' current crop of players who could attract the attention of other clubs.

Ben Sheaf

Sheaf was one of the players who had a bright light shone upon them because of their performance against Man United at Wembley.

The central midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in the Championship this season, and his play has earned the attention of other clubs.

Luton and Ipswich Town are both reported to be interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, as per Alan Nixon, but he did turn down the opportunity to move to Kenilworth Road in the January window, so that might not be as likely now that they are almost certainly going to be in the same league as Coventry next season.

Callum O'Hare

It's all but confirmed that O'Hare will depart City when his contract expires at the end of June, and some big names from the top flight have taken an interest in him.

The Aston Villa academy product is said to be on the radar of West Ham United, as per The Guardian.

His comeback from a long-term knee injury sparked this team into light. It's just unfortunate that what will likely be his last season with the club didn't end how they wanted it to - in the cup and the league.

Joel Latibeaudiere

The Jamaican international only joined Coventry from Swansea City last summer, but he has turned himself into hot property in his first season under the tutelage of Robins.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reported that both Ajax and Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing Latibeaudiere, and that Gyokeres' brilliant season for the Portuguese side has encouraged them to go back to City for more.

FC Twente, a fellow Dutch club, was the former home of Latibeaudiere before he came to the UK, which could increase his odds of going to Ajax.

Matty Godden

This one is probably the most left-field of all the City players that have been mentioned prior to the experienced forward.

Godden's role within the team has been reduced thanks to the additions of players like Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, but he has shown an ability to still contribute.

He is still scheduled to stay with Coventry for next season, but there is reported interest from League One side Chartlon Athletic, according to London News Online.

Guarantees of a move away from City are few and far between. But there is a heavy amount of interest expected from third tier sides if he is made available, and the options that his side already have ahead of him in the pecking order may mean that they are more willing to move him on, in return for some cash.