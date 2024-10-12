Coventry City had a very busy summer window as they reshaped the squad ahead of what they hoped would be a promotion push.

So far, that hasn’t materialised, with Mark Robins’ side languishing near the bottom of the Championship, despite the optimism that they carried into the new season.

Given the quality of the Coventry squad on paper, it’s a surprise to see how they’ve struggled, and there will be a belief that they can turn the corner over the coming weeks and months.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 20 Coventry City 9 -3 8 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8 22 QPR 9 -7 7 23 Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24 Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Coventry City’s squad is in a healthy position

There are no glaring issues in the Sky Blues’ squad in terms of weaknesses, and the club have followed a model that has generally seen them target younger players.

A factor in that approach is the value that these players can generate when they hit their peak, but to do that you need to ensure they are secure on longer deals.

It’s always a worry for clubs when they let their players enter the final 12 months of their contracts, because you run the risk of losing them for free.

Pleasingly for Coventry, they are in a decent position on that front, although there are five players who see their contracts expire in 2025 as it stands, according to data taken from Transfermarkt...

Ben Wilson

The 32-year-old keeper has been in and out of the side over the past 18 months, but he was the number one for the most recent fixture, so he is clearly valued by Robins.

He has proven to be a reliable stopper for Coventry since joining in 2019, and it would be no surprise if a new deal was agreed at some point in the next few months.

But, it’s not going to be a pressing concern for either Wilson or the club, and his focus will be on trying to keep his place in the XI.

Cian Tyler

Another keeper, the 22-year-old has been on loan at Hereford in the past, and he is yet to make his first-team debut for the Sky Blues.

Obviously, given his age, Tyler is someone who has his best years in front of him, so this is a decision that will be made by the club, and fans will have to trust the coaching team as they work out whether the keeper is worth an extension.

Jake Bidwell

The left-back has been a fantastic signing for Coventry since joining from Swansea in January 2022, and he still has a lot to offer.

At 31, Bidwell is arguably past his peak, and the club will take that into consideration as they weigh up whether he is worth an extension.

You would expect talks to take place at some point over the next few months, but, again, Bidwell’s only immediate focus will be on helping the side up the table.

Jamie Allen

The midfielder was part of the Coventry squad that won promotion from League One, so he has been part of this journey for some time, and he will hope his time with the Sky Blues doesn’t come to an end in the summer.

As it stands, Allen is scheduled to leave on a free, but he is another player that will certainly be in discussions with the club at some point.

He has featured regularly for Robins over the years, so his contribution is appreciated by the manager.

Fabio Tavares

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the young forward after some of his displays last season - notably in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Man United.

However, Tavares hasn’t kicked on as he would’ve hoped, and he hasn’t played for Coventry since August 13, which includes failing to make the squad on multiple occasions.

So, a number of players are ahead of him in the pecking order, and that means there has to be major doubts over the long-term future of Tavares at Coventry.