Port Vale News

‘The correct decision’, ‘A real shame’ – Many Port Vale fans react as significant club decision is announced

10 mins ago

Port Vale have parted company with manager John Askey following a 4-0 drubbing away at Mansfield Town.

Askey – a former Valiant player in his youth – has departed along with his assistant Dave Kevan after nearly two years in charge at Vale Park.

The former Macclesfield boss turned Vale around in his first few months at the club, saving them from relegation to the National League and made considerable progress last season, as the Staffordshire outfit finished 8th in the curtailed League Two season.

After 10 games of the current campaign, Vale sat in fifth spot, but results have taken a dramatic plunge since then, and in-turn so has their league position, with defeat at the hands of Nigel Clough’s side on Saturday leaving them in 17th position.

Askey hinted at ‘strange happenings’ going on at Vale following the latest loss and that comment may have helped make chairlady Carol Shanahan’s decision to fire him today a bit easier.

Ex-Stoke, Preston and Manchester United midfielder Danny Pugh will be in caretaker charge whilst the hunt for Askey’s replacement takes place, and it’s an appointment that will need close consideration to secure their EFL status for next season.

It’s a bittersweet end for Askey at Vale Park, but it’s one that fans agree with and that a new man needs to come in to help push the club up the table.


