‘The correct decision’, ‘A real shame’ – Many Port Vale fans react as significant club decision is announced

Port Vale have parted company with manager John Askey following a 4-0 drubbing away at Mansfield Town.

Askey – a former Valiant player in his youth – has departed along with his assistant Dave Kevan after nearly two years in charge at Vale Park.

The former Macclesfield boss turned Vale around in his first few months at the club, saving them from relegation to the National League and made considerable progress last season, as the Staffordshire outfit finished 8th in the curtailed League Two season.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Port Vale in 2020?

1 of 21 Win on the opening day? Yes No

After 10 games of the current campaign, Vale sat in fifth spot, but results have taken a dramatic plunge since then, and in-turn so has their league position, with defeat at the hands of Nigel Clough’s side on Saturday leaving them in 17th position.

Askey hinted at ‘strange happenings’ going on at Vale following the latest loss and that comment may have helped make chairlady Carol Shanahan’s decision to fire him today a bit easier.

Ex-Stoke, Preston and Manchester United midfielder Danny Pugh will be in caretaker charge whilst the hunt for Askey’s replacement takes place, and it’s an appointment that will need close consideration to secure their EFL status for next season.

It’s a bittersweet end for Askey at Vale Park, but it’s one that fans agree with and that a new man needs to come in to help push the club up the table.

We shouldn't revel in a man losing his job, but unfortunately it is the correct decision. I thank him for stabilising us when he first came in and making us dream of promotion last year before the season was cut short. I wish him all the best. — Tom (@tom_kenny84) January 4, 2021

It’s sad. A real shame it hasn’t worked out. John seems like a nice bloke. Time to move on though, that felt obvious. — Jane Meloy (@JaneMeloy) January 4, 2021

Nice bloke tbh sad it has not worked out for him, but if we kept on he would of got us relegated, strange he was fantastic last season — Wozzas Left Peg (@rockape793929) January 4, 2021

Sad but nevertheless a necessary move by Carol snd Kev so well done to them. Replacement has at least a chance to stabilise the club and let's face it he can't do much worse. Thank you John Askey for your efforts. — Jake B (@Adnogal) January 4, 2021

He should have gone 6 weeks ago. Never the less he's done a decent job overall, best of luck John and Dave! 👍 — 19thCenturyWizzer (@19thCW) January 4, 2021

Oiiiiii oiiiii happy new year — Ben (@pashasolecci) January 4, 2021

Get in!!!!!! — Bock (@BockVale) January 4, 2021

Watch the spineless lot start trying now — Chris Rogerson (@ChrisRogerson6) January 4, 2021

About time! But Danny Pugh as caretaker my word 😐 https://t.co/pHttDeg1i0 — Tom (@tomscott1996) January 4, 2021

Good luck John- thanks for the memories👋 https://t.co/h5l5pvCtlU — James McGivern (@jamesmcgiv) January 4, 2021