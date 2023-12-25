Highlights QPR fans fondly remember the 2010/11 Championship winning side, with players like Taraabt, Mackie, and Helguson shining.

Queens Park Rangers fans will look back fondly on the 2010/11 Championship winning side.

It was a thrilling campaign for the West London side, as they finished top of the Championship, losing just six league games all season.

The likes of Adel Taraabt, Jamie Mackie and Heidar Helguson were exceptional for QPR that season as they reached the promised land of the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

Another player from that title-winning campaign who QPR fans will remember for all the right reasons is Kaspars Gorkšs.

The Latvian defender was a regular in the side that earned promotion to the top tier and became a reliable figure under Warnock.

However, securing his services for £250,000 back in 2008 was far from straight-forward and came with plenty of controversy.

Before signing for the Hoops, Gorkšs spent a year and a half with Blackpool, who were not pleased with the manner of his eventual departure to QPR.

A controversial deal

As plans were being made ahead of the 2008/09 campaign, QPR announced that they had made an official bid for Gorkšs in the June. However, five days later, the defender's club, Blackpool, stated that they had reported QPR to the FA and the Football League for what they believed to be an illegal approach for their player.

In early July, QPR revealed on their official website that the club had been given permission to speak with Gorkšs, and that personal terms had been agreed. The controversy continued though, as Blackpool's chairman at the time, Karl Oyston, firmly denied the claims that Gorkšs had agreed terms with the Hoops.

Oyston stated, "We definitely have not given them permission to speak to him. I'm disappointed once again with the way they've gone about their business." QPR then removed their statement from their official website.

Eventually, QPR completed the deal for Gorkšs worth £250k. It was a messy and controversial deal, but the Hoops finally got their man, and it turned out to be a superb transfer for the club.

Gorkšs' time at QPR

The Latvian became a popular figure among the QPR faithful over his three-year spell at Loftus Road. He made 126 appearances for the Hoops, scoring six goals from centre back.

Iain Dowie was the manager when Gorkšs first signed for the club, and for the first couple of months he was in and out of the starting eleven. The Latvian had several managers at Loftus Road, but the one that got the best out of him and the team was of course, Neil Warnock.

Gorkšs was a regular in the QPR back line for his first two seasons with the club and this was no different when Warnock was in charge. The 2010/11 campaign saw a Championship title charge end in success for the Hoops as they returned to the top flight, and Gorkšs played a key role in that triumph.

The centre-back started 42 Championship games that season, scoring three goals, which included a brace at home to Doncaster Rovers. He was part of an extremely formidable defence that conceded just 32 goals across 46 games, as well as keeping an incredible 25 clean sheets.

Considering QPR earned plenty of praise for their attacking output that season, their defensive record was highly impressive.

There is no denying that the transfer of Kaspars Gorkšs to QPR was a messy one, but it certainly turned out to be worth it, as he became a memorable name at Loftus Road.