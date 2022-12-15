“The contract situation is what it is” – Sheffield United key player issues clear stance on Bramall Lane future

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is open to extending his contract at Bramall Lane beyond the end of this season, speaking to The Star.

The Northern Irishman has been a particularly key first-teamer in the absence of others this term, with Sander Berge, John Fleck and Tommy Doyle all spending time on the sidelines this term.

With the presence of Berge and Doyle and more attacking midfield options like James McAtee, it was unclear what role Norwood was going to play in South Yorkshire but he has continued to be integral, recording two goals and three assists in 22 league appearances.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

Arguably, that isn’t representative of his actual impact for Paul Heckingbottom’s side with the midfielder putting in a real shift for the Blades, but it’s currently unclear whether he will stay at his current side beyond the summer.

This is because he’s one of several first-teamers who are out of contract at the end of this season, with another key man in Oliver McBurnie just one other player who is currently on course to depart Bramall Lane.

Manager Heckingbottom has sent a list of names to the hierarchy that he’s keen to keep – but it doesn’t look as though Norwood has engaged in notable talks regarding a potential extension yet.

He said: “I’ve always said; this for me, apart from Burnley, it is home.

“The contract situation is what it is. I’m up in the summer and hopefully, whenever they see the time is right, we’ll get that sorted.”

The Verdict:

The midfielder turns 32 in April and this is why the Blades’ hierarchy may be hesitant to offer him a new deal – but they need to think about the other options they could potentially lose between now and the end of the next summer window.

Not only is Doyle likely to return to Manchester City, but Berge could potentially move on considering how much interest there has been in him during recent transfer windows and it remains to be seen whether Fleck will stay as well.

It’s certainly worth giving Norwood at least a new one-year deal though – and that’s where a sticking point in negotiations may come because the midfielder will probably want to be offered a multi-year extension.

His representatives should be looking to push for the latter but if that isn’t an option for them, then Norwood should definitely look to stay at Bramall Lane anyway because he seems settled there.

And if he can continue proving his worth season after season, then there’s no reason why he can’t be offered further contracts. There’s no reason for him to panic yet either – because there’s plenty of time to sort out a new deal.