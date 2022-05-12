“The cons probably outweigh the pros” – Birmingham City fan pundit offers verdict on Lee Bowyer’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lee Bowyer’s position at Birmingham City appears under increasing pressure.

Last week, Football Insider claimed that the Blues were preparing to sack Bowyer at the end of the season and in recent days, Football Insider have also stated that QPR boss Mark Warburton has held preliminary talks to replace him.

Warburton is leaving QPR following the conclusion of the Championship season.

Bowyer guided Birmingham City to 20th place in what was a disappointing 2021/22 campaign and it seems as though it may cost him his job.

With that being said, we asked FLW‘s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland whether or not it was the right decision to get rid of Bowyer.

“I think it’s a really tough decision because there have been some positives under Bowyer.” Tom told FLW.

“But sadly I’d say the cons probably outweigh the pros, particularly this season.”

“Obviously we struggled with a lot of injuries but I think overall the squad we had in general should have been performing at a higher level.

“Maybe we could give Lee more time to build but I feel like the majority of the fan base are probably more frustrated at the underachievement side of things.

“We all still see Lee as a legend down the Blues, but I think it might be time for a change.

“I’m not sure if he’s committed to the project as much anymore due to failed promises from the owners so maybe it might be time for a fresh start under a manager who could come in and build for the long term.

“I think that’s what blues need. We just need to start looking towards the future as quick as possible.”

The Verdict

Whichever way you look at it, it was a disappointing season for Birmingham City.

20th place in the Championship is not the place the Blues want to be and it looks as though it is going to cost Lee Bowyer his job.

Perhaps the time is right to freshen things up though, as our fan pundit alluded to.

There appears to be tension between Bowyer and those upstairs at the club due to supposed broken promises and that is something that could be to the detriment of the team.