Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan in the January transfer window.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who states that Wednesday’s owner Dejphon Chansiri may be willing to fund a high salary, as the club bids to stay in the second tier.

This news comes after it was reported that the Sheffield Wednesday owner is willing to fund a deal that could see the club bring in a new striker in January.

Hogan has been on the books at Birmingham since 2020 when he joined from arch-rivals Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old has been among the goalscorers since joining the Blues, but this season he has found himself in and out of the starting XI and, therefore, has seen an impact on his goal output.

Hogan will enter the final six months of his contract at the turn of the year, and according to this report, Birmingham may be willing to let the player leave before his contract expires to get him off the payroll.

Scott Hogan's stats per division (As it stands December 11th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 249 67 11 League Two 33 17 0 National League 11 3 3

Opinion split on Scott Hogan to Sheffield Wednesday

So, with this news emerging, FLW writers have discussed Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the player and whether Birmingham City should look to sell Hogan in January.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Hogan found himself as a first-team regular under former Birmingham manager John Eustace, but since Wayne Rooney’s arrival, Hogan has been limited to substitute appearances.

Rooney has looked at the other options he has, and with the 31-year-old not being as prolific as he’s been in the past, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

It is widely expected that the Blues will be busy in the January transfer window, as this is the first time the club will be able to make changes under Rooney. So, with Hogan being on high wages, it seems inevitable that Birmingham will look to move him on no matter what.

Therefore, this could be ideal for a team like Sheffield Wednesday, who are in desperate need of adding to their forward line.

The Owls brought in a lot of players during the summer, but not many of them have made the impact they would have hoped for. So, Danny Rohl will likely want to make some more changes as he looks to keep up their recent upturn in form.

Hogan is on the wrong side of 30 now, but given his experience in this league and the fact he was still very much in the goals last season, he would be a very smart addition for a team like Wednesday.

He would be a different type of forward than the ones they currently have on their books, and his eye for goal could be crucial if the club are to remain in the Championship next season.

The concern would be that Hogan is on high wages and the Wednesday owner is willing to fund that, given they could end up back in League One next season, which may not go down well. But he, the fans, and Rohl will hope Hogan can be the difference in the club finishing above that dotted line.

Ned Holmes

It doesn't feel like Scott Hogan is the answer for Sheffield Wednesday or a good way to spend their money. They need better than a 10-goal-a-season striker and that's what Hogan has been in the Championship for some time now.

He's likely low on confidence after his struggles at Birmingham City so he can't be relied upon to make an instant impact while at 31, he's hardly a long-term option either.

I'm not convinced he's an improvement on the likes of Lee Gregory or Michael Smith and you just feel that the Owls can stand to be a bit more ambitious.

Danny Rohl is doing a fantastic job at Hillsborough and if targetting Hogan is coming from him then he deserves to be backed but otherwise, the club need to ensure he's getting better tools for what is a mammoth job.

The January transfer window is going to be a vital period and it doesn't feel like signing Hogan would be them making the most out of it.