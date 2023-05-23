Southampton need to pay just under £500,000 to take Swansea City boss Russell Martin to the south coast, according to an update on Twitter from Alan Nixon (22/5; 1:40pm).

The Saints are reportedly closing in on the 37-year-old after seeing him implementing a possession-based style of football at the Swansea.com Stadium, a style that many Swans' supporters are a big fan of.

Having been keen to keep the ball under Brendan Rodgers, who proved to be a big success in South Wales, the Swans looked to replicate that formula but fell just short of the play-offs this month.

They had given themselves a slim chance of forcing their way into the top six because of their form towards the latter stages of the campaign - but they couldn't reduce the deficit enough and face another season in the Championship.

Martin also faces another season in the second tier regardless of whether he moves to St Mary's or stays at his current side, with the Saints being relegated from the Premier League following this weekend's final round of fixtures.

Was Russell Martin always Southampton's first-choice option?

Martin looks to be a real bargain and that's one small reason why he may be on the Saints' radar.

But the relegated club are believed to have offered Enzo Maresca the top job on the south coast before they closed in on Martin.

Maresca currently works at Manchester City alongside Pep Guardiola - and with that - Ruben Selles' side probably would have had to pay a compensation fee for him too.

Is a fee of less than £500,000 enough for Russell Martin's services?

In terms of Martin, the fact he only costs under £500,000 is a real surprise because he already has a decent amount of managerial experience under his belt in the EFL and is clearly a talented coach.

The Saints are likely to generate a decent amount of money from play sales in the summer and parachute payments, something that should give them the license to pay the amount needed to recruit Martin without any hesitation.

He may not have a promotion on his managerial CV yet - but he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level from his time at Norwich City and it feels like a matter of time before he wins a trophy.

The key to his success will be minimising unforced errors at St Mary's and keeping things tight at the back.

If he can achieve those two things, you feel the south-coast side will definitely have a good chance of getting themselves back to the top flight.