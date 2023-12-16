Highlights Sunderland fans have mixed feelings about Michael Beale's appointment due to his short stints at QPR and Rangers.

Michael Beale is in advanced talks to take the reins of the first team squad at Sunderland.

The Black Cats dismissed Tony Mowbray earlier this month following a poor run of form.

While Mike Dodds did a more than respectable job as interim manager, Sunderland needed to move quickly to appoint a permanent successor to the 60-year-old.

The likes of Will Still and Kim Hellberg were both linked with potentially filling the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, but it emerged on Friday afternoon that Beale is set to take charge instead.

This move came as somewhat of a surprise given his name was barely mentioned in connection to the role until his appointment became imminent.

Reason to be wary of Beale

Sunderland supporters may have mixed feelings regarding the arrival of the former QPR and Rangers boss.

His time at both clubs was quite short, and they are his only two roles in management to date.

Beale lasted just under a year at Rangers before being sacked following a tough start to the new season in which Celtic pulled out a large lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

His time at QPR lasted just a few months too, as he opted to jump ship when his stock was high to take the role at Ibrox, much to the dismay of supporters at Loftus Road.

Both outcomes will give plenty of Sunderland fans pause for thought, which is entirely understandable.

However, there are also plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Beale’s arrival at Wearside.

The 43-year-old was credited with playing a large role in Steven Gerrard’s success as Rangers manager, in which the team lifted the SPL title in 2021.

Then, having branched out as a manager of his own at QPR and back to Rangers, he has actually overseen a lot of wins in his time.

Beale's impressive win percentage

Michael Beale management record Club managed Games managed Win percentage QPR 22 40.9 Rangers 43 72.1 Total 65 61.5

Beale has an overall career win rate greater than 60 per cent, which is very respectable.

While Rangers would be expected to win a lot of games, the expectations of delivering titles every year by supporters and the board at Ibrox is unrealistic against Celtic.

He was unfairly treated by the Scottish club in some respects, and the pressures involved there shouldn’t be as much of an issue in Sunderland.

Meanwhile, his stint at QPR far exceeded what followed him at Loftus Road.

He had the London club competing for promotion to the Premier League, and it was the points earned during his tenure that ultimately kept the team in the Championship for a finish.

Beale has a positive track record of getting results, playing good football and making use of young players.

That ticks all the boxes of what the Black Cats need for their next manager.

Sure, there are reasons to believe it won’t work out, but there are far more that suggest Beale is a good coach that can maintain this team’s competitiveness as they look to fight for another top six finish.